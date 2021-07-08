TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Nicole Michelle Martin, of Oelwein; Lindsey Nicole Gaul, of New Hampton; Drek Anthony Thomas, of Davenport; Hannah Lee Schutte, of Waverly; Scott, of Vernon, of waterloo; Dennis William Gross, of La Crescent, Minnesota; Danny E. Miller, of Deer River; Hannah Melissa Wilke, of West Union; Amanda Jean Baker, of Strawberry Point; Dentin Duane Rawson, of Coggon; Darren Lee Adams, of Oelwein; Vermona Lee Boyle, of Alta Vista; Dipo Adedeji Adegborioye, of Plantation, Florida; Lewis David Jeffrey Nelson, of Waverly; Carver Lee Allen, of Dunkerton; Chester H Raber, of Moravia; Cain Edwin Cushion, of Readlyn; Brenden Nicholas Paige, of Oelwein; Payton Gabrielle Randazzo, of Lake In The Hill, Illinois; Jason Michael Hoskins, of Sumner; William R Rahlf, of Fredericksburg; Jettie Maureen Boleyn, of Hawkeye; Amanda Marie Fahey, of New Albin; Benton Louis Davis, of Cedar Falls; Samantha Louise Wedo, of Sumner; Paul Andrew Berland, of Decorah; Dessa Victoria Bogard, of Marion; Linda Lou Cooley, of Waterloo; J. Scott Cannon, of West Union; and Rebecca Quynh Nhu Phan, of Cedar Rapids.
OTHER — Melissa Lynn Matthews, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Bee Yang, of St. Paul, Minnesota (no valid drivers license); Lewis James Miller, of Westgate (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Connie Kay Miller, of Westgate (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Isabella Marie Donlon, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Troy Franklin Bishop, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Jaclynn Leticia Miller, of Independence (insufficient number of headlights); Timothy Michael Deutsch, of Kanawha (maximum single axle weight violation); Salvador Uribe Garcia, of Fredericksburg (no valid drivers license); and Nathaniel David Brockway, of West Union (operation without registration).
CRIMINAL
Felony case result
Lawrence Edward Robbins, 36, of Elgin, pleaded guilty to child endangerment-bodily injury (Class D felony) and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness (serious misdemeanor) and was placed on five years of probation on a suspended five-year prison sentence and suspended $1,025 fine for the first count and a suspended 365-day jail sentence on the second. He was ordered to pay a $430 fine plus surcharge.
Felony case filings
Anthony Steven Lloyd Peter, 34, of Oelwein, is charged with a sex offender registration violation-second of subsequent offense (Class D felony).
Dakota Lee Fratzke, 23, of Strawberry Point, is charged with two counts of second-degree theft (Class D felony) and trespass (serious misdemeanor).
Jeffery Richard Woods, 56, of West Union, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony).