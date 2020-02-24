TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING — Terra Kaylea Sprague, of Cresco; Jordan Michael Burrack, of Arlington; Quinton Terrill Harley, of Independence; Blaize Leroy Frieden, of Elgin; Crystal Kay Thole, of Strawberry Point; Thomas Barrett Haskins, of Ripon, Wisconsin; Charles Donald Chase Jr., of West Union; Luke Brandon Finley, of Ryan; Karen Kay Eilers, of Waterloo; April Maree Ehrler, of Greeley.
OTHER — Donald Burdette Johll, of Waterloo, trespass 1st offense; Eric Douglas Croal, of Oelwein, improper rear lamps; Anthony David Fiegen, of Dubuque, failure to maintain control; Shane Joseph Moellers, of Oelwein, violation of conditions of restricted license; Charles Ray Watson II, of Oelwein, failure to yield upon left turn; Dustin Lee Zieser, of Hazleton, failure to comply with safety regulations; Brian Lynn Rhines, of Oelwein, no valid drivers license; Kortney Lynn Pleggenkuhle, of Hawkeye, registration violation; Jeffrey Duwayne Miller, of Elgin, manner of conveyance — loaded gun; and Kalyn Marie Mctaggart, of Lamont, operating a non-registered vehicle.
CIVIL COURTCases filed
Wells Fargo Bank v. Seth Adam Vargason and spouse and parties in possession. Foreclosure petition filed Feb. 12 regarding 315 1st St. NE, Oelwein.
Ryan Zachery Martin, of Oelwein v. Loyd Leon Williams III, of Oelwein. The court on Feb. 13 scheduled a trial for July 22 in this lawsuit seeking damages related to a June 22, 2016, incident in which Williams allegedly entered Martin’s property and struck him several times.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Joshua Lee Quail. Petition filed Feb. 12 seeking $6,931.31 plus costs and relief.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michelle Charolette Rupright. Petition filed Feb. 18 seeking $8,442.39 plus interest and costs.
Result
Volga City Lumber Co. v. Erik Douglas Bettmeng. Default judgment in favor of Volga City Lumber was filed Feb. 18 for $17,231.02 plus interests and costs.
Small ClaimsResult
Midland Funding LLC v. Timmy Gene Cates, of Arlington. Judgment for Midland Funding filed Feb. 12 fir $585.56 plus interest and court costs.
Cases filed
Veridian Credit Union v. Izak Hillman, of West Union. Veridian filed a petition on Feb. 12 seeking a money judgment of $6,177.03 plus court costs.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Pam Elaine Walvatne, of West Union. Crown Asset filed a petition Feb. 13 seeking a money judgment of $895.97 plus court costs.
BCG Equities LLC, of Brookfield, Wisconsin v. Cody Lee Beavers, of West Union. BCG filed a petition Feb. 13 seeking a money judgment of $2,749.51 plus court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota v. Margaret Langreck, of St. Lucas. Jefferson Capital filed a petition Feb. 14 for a money judgment of $782.62 plus court costs.
First State Bank v. Shauna Jean Snyder, of Fairbank. First State Bank filed a petition Feb. 14 for a money judgment of $1,218.45 plus court costs.
Unifund CCR LLC, of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Brenda Numevahl (aka Numedahl), of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $582.31 plus court costs was filed Feb. 14.
Second Round Sub LLC, of Golden Valley Minnesota v. David Ray Hayes, of Oelwein. Second Round Sub filed a petition Feb. 17 for a money judgment of $1,235.79 plus court costs.
Unifund CCR LLC, of Golden Valley Minnesota v. Brenda Numendahl (AKA Mumevahl, of Oelwein. Unifund filed a petition Feb. 17 for a money judgment of $555.70 plus court costs.