TRAFFIC
Feb. 27-March 10
SPEEDING — David Wayne Gyorko, of Elgin; Tait Erik Thoms, of Dubuque; Xanthe Kay Walker, of Hancock, Wisconsin; Renda Natae Tollefson, of Decorah; Scott Anthony Little, of Fairbank; Alan William Orr, of Maynard; Roger Joseph Roete, of Maynard; Jesse James Daughton, of Clermont; Jordan Rae Bond, of Sumner; Eli Allen Elledge, of Aurora; Kayla Marie Ramos, of Fayette; Helen Kay Dettmer, of Sumner; Jeffrey Alan Thompson, of Dubuque Robert Louis Ries, of Sumner; Christopher Alvin Tibbott, of Fairbank; Samantha Anne Greene, of Cedar Rapids; Cameron Ray Berges, of Waukon; Cheryl Lynn Zweibohmer, of West Union
OTHER — Abby Louise Reinking, of Hawkeye (failure to maintain control); Jesse Clarence Guest, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Jesse Clarence Guest, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Alexander Shane Wallace, of Hawkeye (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Dylan John Langreck, of Grundy Center (operating non-registered vehicle); Aubrey Anna Heller, of Cedar Rapids (failure to maintain control); Keaton Michael Parker, of Palo (dark window or windshield); Joshua Paul Kirby, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Aden James Michels, of Oelwein (dark window or windshield); Brady James Molyneux, of West Union (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of wa); Vincent Nathan Wesenberg, of Hawkeye (careless driving); Ryan Anthony Kuhn, of Calmar (violation of conditions of restricted license); Alice Katherine Leean Van Horn, of La Crescent, Minnesota (failure to maintain control); Shawn Aaron Louis Rocha, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult); John Christopher Hauser, of Eureka Missouri (violation of oversized vehicle requirements); Markie Lee Power, of Waterville (operating non-registered vehicle); Daniel R Moriarty, of Brownsville, Minnesota (unsafe passing); Evan John Ronnebaum, of Edgewood (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Dale James Imoehl, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts - adult); Ava Norelle Schupbach, of Elgin (failure to obey traffic control device); Bradley Christopher Williams, of Platteville, Wisconsin (no valid drivers license).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results (Feb. 12-26)
Andrew Scott Lien, 33, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree attempted burglary, a Class C felony, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was sentenced to prison for up to 10 years to run concurrent with a Howard County case, with credit for time served. He also received a suspended $1,000 fine plus 15% surcharge.
Daryl Micheal Nailing, 30, of Decorah, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of count of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. On Feb. 19, he was placed on supervised probation on for one to two years and was given a suspended jail sentence of 58 days, with two days imposed and credit for time served. A $430 fine plus surcharges were imposed.
Joshua John Dugan, 42, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He received a deferred judgment and was placed on two to five years of probation. A civil penalty of $855 was suspended.
Thomas Edward Heyer, 61, of West Union, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree harassment, aggravated misdemeanors, as part of an agreement with prosecution. In Feb. 19, he was placed on supervised probation for two years and received suspended jail sentences of 60 and 90 days with all 6 total days imposed, as well as two suspended fines of $855 plus 15% surcharges. Two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one of going armed with intent were dismissed. He is subject to a no-contact order until Feb. 22, 2026.