SMALL CLAIMS
Results
Mark C. Gerdes, of Aredale v. Gentz Farms Inc. and Connie Jean Gentz, of Colesburg. Plaintiff dismissed with prejudice the case seeking damages from a two-vehicle crash in July 2018.
Integra Acceptance LLC, of Waterloo v. Jason Bents, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Dec. 8 in the plaintiff’s favor for $1,230.23 plus interest and court costs. The parties made an agreement which involves monthly payments.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. v. Danielle Darlene Kleppe, of Oelwein. Petition for a monetary judgment of $2,013.85 was dismissed without prejudice by plaintiff.
Covenant Medical Center Inc v. Lorna and Roger Koecke, of Oelwein. Default judgment of $2,807.92 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 7 in favor of Covenant Medical Center.
MM Finance LLC dba EZ Money Check Cashing of Omaha v. Samantha Jo Williams, of Oelwein. Default judgment of $515 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 7 in favor of MM Finance.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Matthew John Edward Conry, of Denver. Default judgment of $335.15 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 5 in favor of Midland Credit Management.
Bank Of America NA, of Des Moines v. Gwen G Mahloch, of Oelwein. Default judgment of $5,877.11 plus costs filed Dec. 7 in favor of Bank of America.
Bodensteiner Implement Company, of Elkader v. Tony Alan Schlee, of Elgin. Default judgment of $6,486.69 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Bodensteiner Implement.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC of Des Moines v. Serena Rubendall, of Fayette. Default judgment of $665.52 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 9 in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates.
Steven Karl Gabriel, of Oelwein v. Mary Elaine Hills, of Oelwein. Default judgment for $4,475 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Gabriel.
Veridian Credit Union v. Brandon David Latham, of Oelwein, and Shawna Leigh Schuelke, of Oelwein. Default judgment for $2,475.63 plus interest and costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Veridian Credit Union.
Viafield, of Charles City v. Corey Michael Streif, of Clermont. Default judgment for $2,982.69 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Viafield.
Veridian Credit Union v. Chester Lee Mosby Jr, of Oelwein. Default judgment for $660.40 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Veridian Credit Union.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn., v. Paula J Oakes, of Lamont. Default judgment for $1,102.58 with interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of LVNV Funding LLC.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn., v. Kaylee Matitia Scheckel, of Oelwein. Default judgment for $1,114.05 with interest and court costs filed Dec. 7 in favor of LVNV Funding LLC.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Cryss A Hill, of West Union. Default judgment for $3,905.86 with interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Midland Credit Management.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn., v. Kaylee Matitia Scheckel, of Oelwein. Judgment default for $1,179.32 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 7 in favor of LVNV Funding LLC.
Midland Credit Management Inc., of West Des Moines v. Jacob Robert Eitel, of Hawkeye. Default judgment for $1,184.32 with interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Adam James and Fodie Leigh Nielsen, of Oelwein. Default judgment for $1,450 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 15 in favor of Ron Winter.
AgVantage FS, of Waverly v. Carolyn Kay Roys, of West Union. Dismissed with prejudice on Dec. 11.
LVNV Funding LLC, Golden Valley, Minn., v. Sarah Leigh Faith Wennes, of Waucoma. Default judgment was set aside and the case dismissed without prejudice on Dec. 9.
Cases filed
Northeast Iowa Rentals Two, of Postville v. Morgan Anne Bakkum, of Fort Atkinson, and Travis Allen Bakkum, of West Union. Petition for monetary judgment of $875 plus court costs filed Dec. 7 by plaintiff claiming lost rent, damages to apartment and cleaning.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., of Oskaloosa v. Lacey Lynn Smith, of Arlington. Petition for a monetary judgment of $708.87 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 8.
John W Hofmeyer III, of Oelwein v. Patrick Gordon Schanbeck, of Oelwein. Petition for a monetary judgment of $717.01 plus court costs filed Dec. 9.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Mary Marie Phillips, of Oelwein. Petition for a monetary judgment of $1,479.80 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 9.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Kathleen Marie Lloyd, of West Union. Petition for money judgment of $821.87 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 9.
Veridian Credit Union v. Bradley Jacob Pauling, of Oelwein. Petition for money judgment of $1,067.29 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 10.
Midland Credit Management of West Des Moine v. Kathleen Mary Rees, of Oelwein. Petition for a monetary judgment of $1,156.10 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 10.
Midland Credit Management, of West Des Moines v. Mark Timothy Moyle, of Wadena. Petition for money judgment of $3,250.44 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 10.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Oelwein v. Matthew John Edward Conry, of Denver or Oelwein. Petition for money judgment of $1,544.13 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 10.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., of Waterloo v. Tracie Ann Cox, of Wadena. Petition for money judgment of $4,341 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 10.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn., v. Travis Newell McIntyre, of Eldorado or West Union. Petition for money judgment of $1,178.87 plus interest and court costs filed Dec. 14.
Norman Joseph Einck, of West Union v. Tina Johnson and Michael Kirschbaum, of West Union. Petition for possession or forcible entry of 114 E Plum St., West Union, filed Dec. 16.