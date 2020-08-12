TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING — Austin J. Rinella, of Oelwein; Ashton Wayne Root, of Winthrop; Brittney Cheyenn Loyd, of Clermont; Marc Anthony Albert, of Randalia; Laura K. Behrends, of Tiskilwa, Illinois; Ethan Robert Litterer, of Clarksville; Charles Patrick Knipf Jr., of Monona; Scotty L. Schuldt, of Sumner; Lori Jean Miller, of Elkader; Kason Eugene Hulett, of Lenox; Kevin Robert Holtz, of Sumner; Laura Anne Lynch, of Ames; Drake Daniel Shelton, of Decorah; Kristine A. Zweibahmer, of Fort Atkinson; and Gabe Erickson, of Clermont.
DRUNKEN DRIVING — Marvin Joe Gingerich, of Postville, charged with second-offense operating while under the influence; Ryan Christopher Franck, of Hazelton, charged with second offense OWI; and Brandin Jeremiah Lee Higgs, of Oelwein, charged with possession of methamphetamine and first offense OWI.
OTHER — Richard Eric Woods, of Oelwein (no valid drivers license); Erin Elizabeth Chambers, of Calmar (failure to yield to emergency vehicle); Dylan Christopher Voges, of Oelwein (violation of conditions of restricted license); Austin J, Rinella, of Oelwein (no valid drivers license and fraudulent use of registration); Andrea Mae Barfels, of Strawberry Point (failure to use child restraint device); Paul Anthony Glenn, of Elgin (failure to maintain control); Alexander James Jones, of West Union (operating non-registered vehicle); William Charles Kerr, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Andrew David Schmitt, of Elgin (failure to maintain control); Dalton Eugene Upton, of Fayette (failure to maintain control); Mark A. Schmitz, of Oelwein (operation of a motor vehicle with expired license); Daryl John Shea, of Waverly (no valid drivers license); Sergio Gonzalez Hernandez, of West Union (no valid drivers license); and Allen Robert Tueke, of Monona (driving while license denied, suspended or canceled).
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony cases
Justin James Gallmeyer, 37, of Oelwein, is charged with having dominion or control of a firearm or other weapon by a domestic abuse offender, interference with official acts and carrying weapons. His bail was set at $10,000 cash or surety, and was posted on Aug. 11. He was arrested Aug. 9 and incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
James Ryan Block, 36, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to amended charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, both simple misdemeanors, as part of a plea agreement with prosecution. He originally was charged with first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault (third or subsequent offense) and child endangerment. He received two suspended sentences of 30 days in jail and was assessed two fines of $65 plus surcharges. He also was ordered to pay restitution which was to be determined at a later time.
Jesse James Fischer, 48, of Fort Atkinson, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary as a habitual offender as part of a plea agreement with prosecution. He was originally charged with third-degree burglary. He received a suspended prison sentence of up to 15 years and was placed on probation for two to five years with the special condition that he be held in custody pending bed availability at a residential facility provided by the First Judicial District Department of Corrections.
Brandi Joanne Jonson, 24, of West Union, reached a plea agreement with prosecution. She pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor assault with a dangerous weapon and received a deferred judgment and was placed on probation for one to two years. She also pleaded guilty to the simple misdemeanor of fifth-degree criminal mischief and was ordered to pay a fine of $105 plus surcharges, fees, victim restitution and court costs. She was originally charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Cory Arden Hursey, 33, of Oelwein, is charged with second-offense sex offender registration violation, a Class D felony.