TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Cameron James Elsner, of Marengo; Zietus Martez Hill, of Manchester; Alicia Marie Thomas, of Oelwein; Dale Lee Meyer, of Dundee; Heather Jo Schmitz, of Arcadia, Wisconsin Stacey Marie Rucker, of Strawberry Point; Anthony Bamford, of Oelwein; Floyd Thomas, of Onalaska, Wisconsin; Eli Allen Elledge, of Aurora; Micheal Lynn Schrock, of Urbana; Josie Mae Shannon, of Oelwein; Adella Warner Ritter, of Hazleton; Whitney Paige Koch, of Hawkeye; Lakayla Latrice Shropshire, of Fayette; David Allan Greve, of Ossian; Richard Robert Ziebell, of Wabasha, Minnesota; Jessica Rose Crowley, of Apple Valley, Minnesota; Jeffrey Allan Busch, of Shell Rock; Grant Robert Stolka, of Wadena; Faith Mariana Bates, of Lanesboro, Minnesota; Ayrrian Kate Harsen, of Westgate; Austin Leonard Covell, of Ossian; Daniel Jay Doebel, of West Union; Noel Reading Carver, of North Liberty; Emily Lynette Kline, of Fayette; Brett Allen Voshell, of Arlington; Karen Lucinda Priebe, of Independence; Leslie Ann Harvey, of Bristow; Emerson Maverick Ward, of Elgin; Vicky Lynn Boleyn, of Elgin; Jaylee Maria Heller, of Clermont; Dustin Gage Larson, of Fredericksburg.
OTHER — Kenneth Dale Bostic, of West Union (fraudulent use of registration); Nathan Daniel Mclaughlin, of West Union (operating non-registered vehicle); Tad Steven Schneider, of Greene (careless driving); Robert James Kruse, of Postville (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Amy Jo Rettinger, of Sumner (operating non-registered vehicle); Gerardo Sifuentes, of Houston, Texas (no valid driver’s license); Eli Allen Elledge, of Aurora (no valid drivers license); Dalton James Ray Dudley, of Sumner (failure to maintain control); Isaac Taylor Opperman, of Oelwein (operation without registration card or plate); Dean Allen Barton, of Saint Paul Park Minnesota (failure to obey traffic control device); Gary Fred Iseli, of Waukon (maximum gross weight violation); Andrew James Rownd, of Stanley (use electronic communication device); Steve Alan Euans, of Hazleton (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Tyler William Chettinger, of Lamont (failure to maintain control); Justin L Helgerson, of Hawkeye (operating non-registered vehicle);Wade Donald Moothart, of Readlyn (operation without registration card or plate); Daryl Milton Jones, of Hawkeye (no valid drivers license); Marsha Swenson, of Clermont (failure to obey traffic control device); and Tina Marie Schuler, of West Union (failure to use safety belts).