TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Enoch Simon, of Clermont; Alissa Morgan and Bruce Burgess, of Roy, Utah; Chadwick Michael Meyer, of Fort Mill; Terry Joseph Kuennen, of Fort Atkinson; Thomas Allen Imoehl, of Decorah; Sandra Jean Ross, of Arlington; Thomas Kent Adamson, of Sherwood; Destiny L Chambers, of Calmar; Molly Marie Brusse, of Cresco; Naomi Leeann Walker, of Waterloo; Jennifer Vega, of Postville; and Nathaniel Duane Herman, of Hawkeye.
OTHER — Kyle Robert Hundorf, of Fort Dodge, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Zachary Alan Miller, of Hawkeye, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Quinton Dion Reinking, of Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Zachary Hubert Landsgard, of St. Olaf, operation without registration card or plate; Ashton Layne Fridley, of Clear Lake; no valid drivers license; Brian Michael Mahoney, of Waukon; operating non-registered vehicle; Dennis Wade Roberts, of Sumner, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Lisa Ann Olson, of Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle; Kyle Lee Wurzer, of West Union, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Jason Lee Allen Nuehring, of Fort Dodge; first offense trespass; Devin Gary Stortz, of Decorah, unsafe passing; Linda S. Phillips, of Hawkeye, careless driving; Tobin John Whittle, of West Union, dark window or windshield; Abigale Edna Bass, of Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Niko Griffith, of Oelwein, registration violation; Kashea J. Dunlap, of Fayette, failure to have valid license, failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection; and Dennis Wade Roberts, of Sumner, carried and exhibited registration card.
Criminal court
Felony cases filed
State of Iowa v. Blayze Lee Harding, 26, of Oelwein. Harding is charged with one count of eluding, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Kashawna Lynn Harris, 28, of Cedar Rapids. Harris is charged with possession of methamphetamine, third offense as a habitual offender.
State of Iowa v. Sabrina Anastacia Tenge, 40, of West Union. Tenge is charged with possession of contraband (drugs) in a correctional institution.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Terren Thompson, 28, of Oelwein. Thompson is charged with joint criminal conduct and forgery. She is accused of using a stolen check blank at Wal-Mart in Waterloo, spending $163.68 on Oct. 27, causing the check owner to also accrue an overdraft fee of $32.
State of Iowa v. Whitney Michelle Rossiter, 28, of Oelwein. Rossiter is charged with forgery. She is accused of forging the signature on a stolen check blank at Wal-Mart in Waterloo, spending $163.68 on Oct. 27, causing the check owner to also accrue an overdraft fee of $32.
State of Iowa v. Jason Lee Allen Nuehring, 34, of Oelwein. Nuehring is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility as a habitual offender and third-offense possession of methamphetamine as a habitual offender.
Felony case results
State of Iowa v. Aimee Jolyn Upton, 26, of Postville. Upton pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to the lesser offenses of third-degree theft and forgery and was placed on probation for up to two years on a pair of suspended two-year prison sentences with fines and surcharges.
State of Iowa v. James Ryan Block, 35, of Clermont. Block pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and second-offense possession of a controlled substance and was placed on probation for up to two years on a pair of suspended 150-day jail sentences, with 30 days imposed, as well as a pair of suspended $625 fines plus fees and surcharges.
State of Iowa v. David Duane Latham, 62, of Oelwein. Latham pleaded guilty Nov. 27 to the lesser charge of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and received a suspended fine of $625 plus surcharge. The count of second-degree fraudulent practice was dismissed.
State of Iowa v. Gary Joseph McNamara,22, of Oelwein. McNamara pleaded guilty to two amended counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and was placed on probation for up to five years on two concurrent suspended sentences of up to five years in prison and fines of $750 plus fees and surcharges.
Probation revocation
Michael Allan Rickert, 43, of Oelwein (up to five years in prison imposed on original possession with intent to deliver conviction).
City cases
Results
City of Oelwein v. Lori Ann Webb. Judgment filed Dec. 3 that Webb failed to abate a nuisance at 401 7th Ave. SW and was assessed a $50 fine. The city was also authorized to enter the property at to abate the nuisance, which includes a garage that is collapsing, according to the citation.
City of Oelwein v. Brad James Maillie. Case dismissed. the city reported that property at 1010 1st Ave. SE, had been brought into compliance. According to the citation, a vehicle needed to be abated from the property’s driveway.