CRIMINAL COURT
Felony case results
Timothy Michael Basquin, 55, of Sumner, entered an Alford plea to a Class C felony controlled substance violation as part of a negotiated agreement with prosecution. A count of third-degree burglary was dismissed. Basquin was placed on two years of informal probation received a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years with credit for time served and a suspended $1,000 fine and 15% surcharge. He filed a notice of appeal on Dec. 1. The Fayette Police Department arrested Basquin in June 2019 in possession of methamphetamine in an unoccupied rental property in Fayette, according to the criminal complaint.
Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 36, of Elgin, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession of marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, as part of a negotiated plea with prosecution. A charge of possession of methamphetamine, third offense as a habitual offender, was dismissed. Whiteside was sentenced to 365 days in the Fayette County Jail and received a suspended $1,000 fine plus 15% surcharge. Fayette County Sheriff's deputies arrested Whiteside at an Elgin residence on Oct. 21. They found him hiding in a closet behind a Christmas tree, according to the criminal complaint.
Felony case filings
Joseph Ryan Miltier, 27, of West Union, is charged with Class D felony forgery and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. Bail was set at $6,000 cash or surety. He is accused of stealing a checkbook and forging a check to buy a new red iPhone XR, according to the West Union Police Department.
Blaine Michael Recker, 25, of Arlington, is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. Recker is accused of entering a woman's Arlington home in the night and crawling into bed with her. She has a valid no contact order against him. When she woke, she told him to get out and they began to argue, according to the criminal complaint, which describes Recker physically assaulting her.
Adam Leo Fish, 38, of Nashua, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, both as third or subsequent offenses, Class D felonies. He was arrested Nov. 8 at a West Union residence.
Jacob Tyler Locke, 24, of West Union, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of distributing dangerous substances, a simple misdemeanor, as part of a negotiated plea with prosecution. He was sentenced to seven days in the Fayette County Jail and ordered to pay restitution of up to $500 and court costs. He was originally charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institute, a Class D felony.
Jacob Hunter Proehl, 23, of Oelwein, is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, bodily injury, a Class D felony.
Jason Levi Hallock, 46, of West Union, is charged with third-degree burglary, third-offense possession of methamphetamine, and third-offense possession of methamphetamine, all as a habitual offender.
Dalton James Bunn, 22, of Maynard, is charged with second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.
Trent Jason Fitzpatrick, 50, of Maynard, is charged with domestic abuse assault, a Class D felony. A no contact order was put place and his bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety.