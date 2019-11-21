Traffic Court
SPEEDING — Latrice Denise Saunders, of Alta Vista; Tyler Marcus Harrington, of Dubuque; Tristen Ray Moss, of West Union; Loren Albert Franzen, of West Union; Michael Scott McAllen, of Elgin; Michael John Baker, of Indianola; Kathleen M. Scott, of Westgate; Michael Anthony Bowes, of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Emily Patricia Snelling, of Clear Lake; Thomas Maurice Woodcock, of Westgate; Sabrina Anastacia Tenge, of West Union; Brian Peter Erickson, of Elkader; Ashley Elizabeth Lograsso, of Nevada; Shelby Lynn Brand, of Waukon; Mitchell James Ihde, of Hawkeye; Kaylee Shayna Sorum, of Vinton; Michael Edward Ellis, of Elgin; Lisa Lynn Dummermuth, of Elgin.
OTHER — Paul Richard Bodensteiner, of West Union, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Sabrina Anastacia Tenge, of West Union, failure to maintain control; Daniel Lee Tryon, of Sumner, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Susan Marie Kuhse, of Wadena, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jenna Marie Osterhus, of Wadena, operation without registration card or plate; Paul Arnold Michels, of Hazleton, failure to comply with safety regulations; Thomas Charles Trainer, of Oelwein, failure to yield to vehicle on the right; Nicholas Jean Eickhoff, of Oelwein, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Ben E. Gingerich, of Hawkeye, public lands and waters — entering prohibited; Ryan Michael Kremer, of Anamosa, carried and exhibited registration card; Joshua Patton Letkewicz, of Burlington, Wisconsin, failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection.
Civil Court
Case filed
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Beryl Greathead. Petition filed Nov. 14 for a money judgment of $5,114.97.
Case results
Wells Fargo Bank v. Duwane V. Bruch, Sharon Marie Bruch, David R. Good Irrevocable Trust, Rosa Good, and parties in possession. Default judgment filed Nov. 15 in favor the plaintiff’s foreclosure petition for 201 2nd Ave. SW, Waucoma.
Alltrux Capital LLC v. James Dylan Poole. Default judgment filed Nov. 18 in favor of the plaintiff for $25,566.48 plus interest and court costs.
Criminal
Felony case results
State of Iowa v. Justin Jay Krusemark, 42, of Jesup. Krusemark pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, in accordance with a deal with prosecution and was sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation on a deferred judgment. A $750 civil penalty is suspended.
Felony cases filed
State of Iowa v. Christine Woodward, 34, of Vinton. Woodward is charged with second-degree burglary. According to the criminal complaint, she entered a Clermont house around while its resident was asleep, took his phone from the bedroom to the living room and made alterations to it. The resident called 911 at 5 a.m. Nov. 15.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Wade Stacey, 25, of Newton. Stacey is charged with possession of marijuana-first offense and a controlled substance violation.
State of Iowa v. Roy Eugene Morarie III, 20, Cedar Rapids. Morarie is charged with six counts of third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
State of Iowa v. William Perry Moore, 30, of West Union. Moore is charged with first-degree robbery and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, the alleged victim said that on Nov. 19 while he was walking down Franklin Street in West Union, Moore struck him with a round object. The alleged victim said when he got up, Moore was standing there with a knife in one hand and the man’s phone in the other, and then Moore ran off. Police observed a large cut on the man’s eye and small cuts on his hand, and called an ambulance, which transported him to the hospital. Police arrested Moore at his residence.
City Cases
Results
City of Oelwein v. Edward Lee Jensen, Jr., of Oelwein. Order of dismissal filed Nov. 19 notes that defendant has complied with the abatement notice regarding a 2001 red Silverado pickup.
City of Oelwein v. John E. St. John, Sr. and Sandra Sue St. John, of Oelwein. An order to dismiss at the cost of the plaintiff was filed Nov. 18. The original citation was failure to secure a vacant building permit.
City of Oelwein v. William Cranston, of Buffalo, Minnesota. An order filed Nov. 19 assessed a civil penalty of $750 against Cranston, who was also ordered to obtain all of the necessary permits and bring the property up to code for a vacant building by Feb. 20.
City of Oelwein v. David Patrick Luke, of Elk Run Heights. An order filed Nov. 19 assessed a civil penalty of $750 against Luke, who was also ordered to obtain all of the necessary permits and bring the property up to code for a vacant building by Jan. 20.
Small Claims
Case results
Melissa Joy Fedeler, of Fayette v. Fonda R. Ciesielski, of Oelwein. Default judgment of $400 plus interest and court costs filed Nov. 18 for the plaintiff.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Oelwein v. Matthew Scot Davis, of Evansdale, and Whitney Rossiter, of Oelwein. Default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,647.61 plus interest and court costs filed Nov. 19.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc. dba MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center v. Darin Allan and Kelli S. Christensen, of Oelwein. Dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff on Nov. 13.
Mercy Hospital Inc. of Waterloo v. Jody Lynne and Jonathan James Knock, of Oelwein. Judgment of $500.05 plus interest and court costs filed Nov. 19 for the plaintiff.
Mebyer Corporation v. Nicole Renee Lemme, of Oelwein. Judgment of $1,050 plus interest and court costs filed Nov. 19 for the plaintiff
Gary R. Lambert, of Stanley v. Brian Wendell Bass and Emily Parks, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Nov. 19 for the plaintiff. The defendants must be removed from 327 7th Ave SE, Oelwein by the time a writ of possession is issued at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Cases filed
D & D Real Estate Holdings ℅ Abbott Osborn Jacobs PLC v. Crystal Arleen Hoisington, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 13 for a money judgment of $1,135.24.
Cline Services, of West Union v. Leonard Larson, of West Union. Petition filed Nov. 13 for a money judgment of $600.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa dba Covenant Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, and Sartori Memorial, of Waterloo v. Michael Gruetzmacher, of Dunkerton. Petition filed Nov. 14 for a money judgment of $802.22.
Citibank, N.A., ℅ Blitt and Gaines, P.C., of Des Moines v. Lynette E. Frazier, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 15 for a money judgment of $5,494.62.
Midland Funding LLC, of West Des Moines v. Erin Matthias, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 15 for a money judgment of $659.22.
Knute, LLC, of Oelwein v. Nancy Lynn Long, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 15 for a money judgment. Another petition filed Nov. 15 seeks her eviction from 9 ½ N. Frederick, Apt. 2, Oelwein.
Custom Car Credit Acceptance Inc., of Oelwein v. Amanda Renee Hamor, of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 18 seeking possession of a 2004 Ford F-150.
Veridian Credit Union, of Waterloo v. Maranda Rigel and Zackary Tyler Rigel, of Waucoma. Petition filed Nov. 18 for a money judgment of $3,228.02.
Midland Funding LLC Des Moines v. Mari VanLaningham of Oelwein. Petition filed Nov. 18 for a money judgment of $535.01
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. v. Bradlee Patrick, of Fayette. Petition filed Nov. 19 for a money judgment of $1,433.99.
— Chris Baldus