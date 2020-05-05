CRIMINALNew cases
James Ryan Block, 36, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense and child endangerment. His bail was set at $40,000 cash or surety. He was arrested at a Postville residence.
Results
Erwin H. Raber, 22, of Hawkeye, pleaded guilty April 22 to a reduced charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal with prosecution. A hearing is set for June 23 because in the plea Raber asks the court to find that Raber’s conduct was not sexually motivated. “The court is unable to make those findings based on this record and the current minutes of testimony,” District Court Judge Richard Stochl ruled April 23. He was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse.
Terri L. Woods of Randalia, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two days in jail between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 with a $315 fine plus 35% surcharge plus fees.
Shelby Ryan Henry, 27, of Cresco, pleaded guilty to theft of lottery tickets, a Class D felony, and was sentenced to up to five years in prison and received a suspended fine of $750 plus a 35% surcharge.
Scott Alexander Simonds, 29, of Cresco, was found guilty by a jury on April 16 of forgery and lottery forgery and sentenced that day. She received a suspended sentence of five years in prison and a $750 fine plus 35% surcharge and was placed on probation for two to five years. She was ordered to pay restitution jointly and severally with co-defendant Shelby Ryan Henry.
Jericho Adam Coonfare, 36, of Volga, pleaded guilty on April 10 to possession of methamphetamine third offense as part of a plea deal with prosecution. He received a suspended five-year prison sentence and fine of $750 plus 35% surcharge. He was placed on probation for two to five years.
Ryan William Eickhoff, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to three counts of Class D felony forgery as part of a plea deal with prosecution and received three suspended up-to-five-year prison sentences as well as three suspended $750 fines plush surcharges and fees. Eickhoff was placed on supervised probation for two to five years and must pay restitution.
CIVILNew cases
State of Iowa v. Zachary Gilbert Welsh of Oelwein. District Court Judge Richard Stochl ordered that Welsh be evaluated as to whether he is a sexually violent predator. When discharged from his criminal sentence he is to register on the Sex Offender Registry and will remain in the Department of Corrections custody in an appropriate secure facility pending the final disposition of the predator question
Case results
Wells Fargo Bank v. Seth Adam Vargason. Dismissed without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Nicole Lynn Goldsmith. Judgment filed April 26 for Midland in the amounts of $10,008.83 and $7,164.27 plus interest and court costs.
TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Kadin Thomas Corkery of West Union, Lynnette Margaret Sweet of River Falls, Wis.
OTHER — Christofell Calixte of Decorah, operating without registration card; Jaguar Steven Espe of Oelwein, careless driving; Ryan Austin Bonefas of Oelwein, careless driving.
SMALL CLAIMS
New cases
Veridian Credit Union v. Jamie Rae Lein of Arlington. Petition filed April 15 for a monetary judgment of $4,957.01 plus court costs and interest.
Postville Veterinary Clinic v. Gary Donald Kueker of West Union. Petition filed April 15 for a monetary judgment of $4,936.10 plus court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Nicole Lynn Goldsmith of West Union. Petition filed for a monetary judgment of $4,112.72 plus court costs and interest.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Jacob Robert Eitel of Hawkeye. Petition filed April 21. Petition filed April 21 for monetary judgment of $1,252.43 plus court costs.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Kathleen Mary Rees of Oelwein. Petition filed April 23 for a monetary judgment of $3,222.43 plus interest and costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Kelsi Leigh Gall of Oelwein. Petition filed for a monetary judgment of $4,642.60 plus interest and costs.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Angela Kay Adams of Waucoma. Petition filed April 24 for a monetary judgment of $525.08 plus court costs.
Case results
Jodie and Joel Kaden of Maplewood, Minn. v. Leandre Darrell Benion of Minneapolis. Judgment filed April 15 for the plaintiff for $3,245 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. v. Dwight James Fratzke of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 21 in favor of Covenant for $1,017 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Cody Orrin Anderson of Elgin. Default judgment filed April 15 for Midland for $673.27 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rachael Lynn Brunscheon of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 15 in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associated for $1,608.12 plus interest and court costs.
Gundersen Lutheran Healthsystem Inc. v. Angelia Brooke and Scott Alan Walvatne of West Union. Judgment filed April 15 in favor of Gundersen Lutheran for $3,076.30 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc. v. Pamela J. Bell of Oelwein. Case dismissed with prejudice on April 20.
Viafield v. Mark Schnell of Arlington. Case dismissed without prejudice April 17.
Viafield v. Schnell Holmpes LC. Case dismissed without prejudice on April 17.