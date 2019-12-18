Traffic Court
SPEEDING — William Scott Erickson, of Sioux Falls, SD; Brittany Kaye Sheckles, of Winthrop; Thomas W Houser, of Palmyra, Penn.; Starr Lynn Johnson, of Hazleton; Alice May Miller, of Arlington; Don Mathias Cole III, of Jesup; Michael Kevin Fleming, of Dubuque; Morgan Elizabeth Trautsch, of Wauzeka, Wis.; Timothy K. Frey, of Fayette; Donald Duane Wooden Jr., of Hudson; Duane Lee Peterson, of West Union; Salvador Uribe Gonzalez, of Tripoli; Michael R Stodola, of Clermont; and Erin Jennifer Lindquist, of Rosemont.
OTHER —Keshia L Rosauer, of Sumner (no valid drivers license); Dizney Marie Willenborg, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Deann Lynn Moon, of Cedar Rapids (open container); Jeremy Eugene Gage, of Cedar Rapids, (careless driving); Christopher M. Riley, of Shellsburg (fraudulent use of registration); Kachea Dunlap, of Sacramento, Calif. (permitting unauthorized person to drive) Micheal Steven Gould, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Jacob Joel Kramer, of Elkader (operation without registration card or plate); Kyle Daniel Drahozal, of Keystone (failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Tanner Ronald Ward, of Fayette (failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection); Michael Laverne Ruroden, of West Union (permitting unauthorized person to drive.
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony case results
Dion Lee Moore II, 35, of Waterloo, entered Alford guilty pleas to second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, both are Class C felonies. He was sentenced to a pair of prison terms of up to 10 years each, with credit for time served. The court order isn’t clear whether those are to be served consecutively. Moore also received a suspended $1,000 fine plus surcharge. A second fine of $1,000 plus a surcharge and fee was imposed, and he was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.
Nicholas Charles Olliney, 33, of Waucoma, agreed to plead guilty to second offense possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, as a Class D felony count of contraband in a correctional institution was dismissed. He was placed on supervised probation for one to two years on a suspended jail sentence of 84 days. Six days in jail were imposed. He was also fined $315 plus a surcharge and court costs.