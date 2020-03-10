Civil Court
Cases filed
Idaho Housing And Finance Association v. Deven Donald Schultz, unknown spouse of Deven Schultz, parties in possesion, state of Iowa. The plaintiff filed a foreclosure petition on Feb. 28 regarding the home at 110 E. Burger St., Hawkeye.
Edward Brannon v. Evelyn L. Adams, Dorothy R. Fisher Estate, Alan L. Fisher, John H. Fisher, Mariliegh K. Fisher, Melanie Mae Fisher, Richard Freeman Fisher, Cheryl Diane Moses and Nancy Sue Plendl. The plaintiff on Feb. 28 filed a petition for partition of real estate that said he inherited 48% of a property while others inherited 50% and 2%. He said the in-kind partition of the property is not practical and asks that the property be sold and the net sales proceeds be distributed to the heirs.
Small Claims
Case results
Crown Asset Management LLC assignee of Synchony Bank (Walmart Credit Card) v. Gabriella Anne Fiorino, of Hazleton. Dismissed March 3 without prejudice on the motion of the plaintiff.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Daniel Joe Childers, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 3 in favor of Dupaco for $6,500 plus interest and court costs
First National Bank Of Omaha v. Heather Stirm, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed March 3 for First National Bank for $4,200.09 plus court costs.
Johnson Plumbing and Heating of Oelwein v. Dell M. Hanson, of Oelwein. Plaintiff filed a petition for a money judgment of $99.75 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Bruce Allen Kraus, of Arlington. Plaintiff filed a petition for a money judgment of $864.22 plus interest and court costs