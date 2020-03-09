Criminal Court
Felony case results
Randy Gene Johnson, 59, of West Union, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to the lesser charge of simple misdemeanor disorderly conduct and an original charge of serious misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief. He received a suspended jail sentence of 30 days and placed on informal probation for 1 year. He was fined $65 for the first charge and $315 for the second, plus surcharges. Johnson was originally charged with the Class B felony of first-degree burglary.
Allen Ray Love Jr, 47, of West Union, pleaded guilty March 2 to enticing a minor believed to be under the age of 13, a Class C felony. The offense took placed September to November 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but a $1,000 fine plus surcharge were suspended. The prison term will run concurrent with sentences impossed in two other cases. He was given credit for time served. A no contact order already in place was extended for five years. He also must pay a civil penalty of $250 and register as a sex offender.
William Perry Moore, 30, of West Union, in exchange for pleading guilty to the serious misdemeanor of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness or the felony county of first-degree robbery was dismissed. Moore received a suspended jail sentence of 170 days, with 10 days imposed and credit for time served. He was placed on supervised probation for one year. He was also fined $315 plus a 35% surcharge.
Lucas Doyle Bennett, 28, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, the aggravated misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, second offense. He received a suspended sentence of up to two years in prison and a suspended fine of $625 plus surcharges and fees. He was placed on probation for one year.
Felony case filed
Timothy Scott Jones, 63, of Elgin, is charged with manufacture, delivery, possession of marijuana, a Class B felony; failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and gathering where controlled substances are used, a Class D felony. The charges all are enhanced because of his status as a habitual offender.