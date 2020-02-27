CRIMINAL
Felony cases
Kameron Mannen Powell Sikkink, 20, of New Hampton, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 and on Feb. 24, he received two to five years probation on a suspended sentence of 10 years in prison for second-degree burglary and two years for third-degree theft, plus $1,625 in fines plus surcharges. The prison terms would run concurrently to each other. He was arrested last January after guns were stolen during a New Year’s party at a home outside Hawkeye.
Bradley James Normann, 20, of Clermont, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of serious misdemeanor possession with intent to deliver. He received one to two years of probation and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 120 days suspended and with credit for time served. He also received a suspended $315 fine plus fees and surcharges. Two felony counts were dismissed and one was amended as part of a plea deal.
The trial for Christina Jenna Burco, 19, of Oelwein, on the charge of attempted murder has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. April 15 at the Fayette County Courthouse. Burco is accused of stabbing another woman in the back three times with a knife during a fight on May 3 in the 400 block of 3rd St. SW., Oelwein. She is out of jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Kyley James Carpenter, 47, of Coralville, pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 to the Class C felony charge as a habitual offender of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was sentenced Feb. 24 to 15 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years and credit for time served. He was arrested after procuring methamphetamine on Jan. 14, 2019, at 30 5th Ave. NE, Oelwein, and selling it to an undercover officer, according to the criminal complaint. That sentence will run concurrent to prison time he was given in a case he pleaded guilty in on Feb. 24. He was sentenced to five years for third-degree burglary and two years for third-degree criminal mischief. He also received $1,375 in suspended fines and surcharge. He broke into a laundromat in West Union in an attempt to steal money, according to the criminal complaint.
Linnie Cassandra Magnuson, 32, of Fayette, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to third-offense possession of marijuana and placed on two to five years of probation on a suspended five year prison sentence. A $750 fine was suspended. She also pleaded guilty to child endangerment and received a two-year suspended prison sentence and $625 fine, and received probation. She also pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated and was given two days in jail with credit for time served and a $1,250 fine plus surcharge.
A trail for Wyatt Aubrey Guyer, 25, of Elgin, is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 3, at the Fayette County Courthouse. He is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. He was arrested after an alleged shooting on Dec. 29 outside a bar in Elgin.
Anthony Andrew Ledesma, 33, of Oelwein, who is charged as a habitual offender the Class C felony of third-degree sexual abuse and the Class D felony of invasion of privacy-nudity, was told Feb. 25 by District Court Judge Laura Parrish that it would be inappropriate to reduce his $20,000 cash only bond. His motion was denied.
James Douglas Hill, 22, of West Union, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. He is accused of performing a sex acts on a 15-year-old girl. According to the criminal complaint, the pair had a text conversation about the acts and it was found on the victim’s cell phone. Hill is out on a $10,000 surety bond. A no-contact order is in place.
David Alan Fox, 57, of Sumner, is charged with possession of marijuana-third offense and operating while under the influence-first offense.
James Dillian Owens, no age or address available, is charged with the aggravated misdemeanor of assault displaying a dangerous weapon and the Class D felony of willful injury. According to the criminal complaint, Owens stabbed another man using a knife concealed within a pair of brass knuckles during a fight in front of a residence in Oelwein. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
Trevor Charles Moon, 23, of Luana, is charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.