Civil Court
Case results
University of Iowa Community Credit Union v. Chandra Lynne Hayes of Cedar Rapids. Summary judgement filed Feb. 25 for the credit union for $16,039.49 plus interest and court costs.
Oak View Farms LLC of Lawler v. Sidehill Pork LLC of Readlyn. The case was dismissed with prejudice on Feb. 25. Oak View Farms voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit. Oak View had sought damages claiming negligence and breach of contract after the April 2019 deaths of 1,729 of the 2,400 pigs in a facilty at 7199 N. Ave., Maynard. Sidehill had been contracted to care for and raise the pigs. The lawsuit blamed the deaths on noxious gasses released during the agitation of the manure pits, and the turning off of a key alarm. The estimated loss to Oak View Farms was more than $320,000, according to the lawsuit.
Small claims
Case results
Crown Asset Management LLC of Des Moines v. Merle Donald Rahe III, of Oelwein. Judgment filed in favor of Crown Asset Management for $1,421.41 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank of Des Moines v. Duane Donald Lowry, of Maynard. Default judgment filed Feb. 25 for Capitol One of $3,520.26 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC of Plymouth, Minn. v. Amber Marie Green, of West Union. Default judgment filed Feb. 19 for LVNV for $1,171.43 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield of Charles City v. Isaac James Frieden, of Elgin. On Viafield’s motion, the case was dismissed without prejudice on Feb. 24.
H&R Accounts Inc., of Moline, Ill. v. Patricia Jean Kane, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed Feb. 19 for H&R Accounts for $2,727.75 plus interest and court costs.
Tanya Lou Wiedner, of Marquette v. Rex Loren Howard, of Volga. Judgment filed Feb. 19 ordered Howard to turn over a 10-point white-tail deer head mount to Wiedner.
Cases filed
Next Level Investments Inc. of Cresco v. Dawn Michelle Fernette, of Eldorado. Next Level filed a petition for forcible entry and detainer on Feb. 19 to evict Fernette from 28874 Pine St., Eldorado. Next Level also filed a petition for a money judgment of $1,502 in unpaid rent and late fees.
BCG Equities LLC of Brookfield, Wis. v. Luverne David Moudry, of Waucoma. BCG filed a petition on Feb. 19 for a money judgment of $3,286.25 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, of Des Moines v. Rachel J. Brewer, of Oelwein. Portfolio filed a petition Feb. 19 for a money judgment of $3,286.25 plus interest and court costs.
Crown Asset Management, of Duluth, Ga., assignee Of Synchrony Bank (JCP credit card) v. Judith A. Troyer, of Stanley. Crown filed a petition Feb. 24 for a money judgment of $2,317.42 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union, of Waterloo v. Charles Leeroy and Tessa Marie Chapman, of Oelwein. Veridian filed a petition Feb. 24 for a money judgment of $2,084.35 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC of Plymouth, Minn. v. John Allen Kringlen, of Oelwein. LVNV filed a petition Feb. 25 for a money judgment of $5,819.46 plus interest and court costs.