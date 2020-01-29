TRAFFIC
SPEEDING —Kirsten Kayla Richardson, of West Union; Isaac Daniel Keehner, of Marion; Jesse James Wolfe, of Cedar Rapids; James Daniel Mull, of Coralville; Jonathon Louis Fangman, of Elkader; Lexie Marie Klatt, of Glenwood City, Wisconsin; James Vernon Rogers, of Grundy Center; Justin John Knickerbocker, of Hiawatha
OTHER — Tiana Lyn Harn, of Nashua (operating non-registered vehicle); Cody Michael Hohrman, of Nerstrand, Minnesota (no valid driver’s license); Cody Michael Hohrman, of Nerstrand, Minnesota (failure to dim headlights); Alexis Rae Lumbus, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Theodore Lavern Manson, of Manchester (failure to comply with safety regulations); and Simon Joseph Schmitt, of Waucoma (spilling loads on highway).
Drunken driving
Robert J. Hemesath, 51, of Decorah, pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to operating while intoxicated and was placed on one year of self-probation on a deferred judgment and a suspended civil penalty of $1,250 plus surcharge.
Andrew Lee Heth, 33, of Oelwein, is charged with operating while intoxicated on Jan. 16.
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Jake Aaron Hess, 45, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine, second offense, and was sentenced Jan. 26 to up top two years in prison.
Brandon Lee Fox, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief and on Jan. 27 was placed on two to five years of probation on a deferred judgement, and $1,375 in suspended civil penalties plus surcharges. He also was ordered to pay $1,438.06 in restitution in $50 monthly installments.
Felony cases filed
Brian Jay Sunnes, 36, of Hawkeye, is charged with the Class D felony of possession of methamphetamine, third offense.
Lucas Doyle Bennett, 28, of Oelwein, is charged with Class D felony possession of contraband — methamphetamine — in a correctional institution as a habitual offender.
Alexander Michael Joseph Carlson, 24, of Postville, is charged with third-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, third offense or subsequent offense, and possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense. He is accused of breaking into the home of a person with whom he’d been in a relationship. Clothing and a candle were reported missing. Text messages allegedly connect Carlson to the crime. Drugs were allegedly found at his home when a search warrant was executed.
Michael Scott Mcallen, 32, of Elgin, is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, one count of unlawful possession of prescription drug, and one count of possession of marijuana, third offense as a habitual offender. Each count includes the habitual offender enhancement.
Maxwell Richard Liebe, 21, of Arlington, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, stalking eluding a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, and three counts of assault on a peace officer.
Jeremiah James Bennett, 39, of Fayette, is charged with possession of contraband — methamphetamine — in a correctional institution.
CIVIL
Case results
City of Oelwein v. Carol J. and Melvin R. Oakes, deceased, heirs of Melvin R. Oakes, Alan Oakes, Union Planters Bank, Midland Funding, Johnson Plumbing, Oak Grove Investments, Inc., parties in possession and. Default judgment filed Jan. 24 ordering the county auditor to change the title for 322 N. Frederick, Oelwein, to the city of Oelwein.
Case filed
Discover Bank v. Mark W. Schmitt. Petition filed Jan. 26 for a monetary judgment of $11,910.85
SMALL CLAIMS
Case results
Judgment filed Jan. 22 in favor of Bradley Dolf, of Westgate, in the amount of $5,523.67 plus interest and court costs from Adam and April Butters of Oelwein.
Default judgment filed Jan. 27 in favor of Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein, against Jennifer Leeann Nuehring, of Oelwein, for $1,200 plus interest and court costs. Winter also received a writ of removal and possession on Jan. 3 for 310 1st Ave. NW, Oelwein, evicting Nuehring.
Default judgment filed Jan. 27 in favor of TD Bank USA, NA, and against Jennifer Lynn Gaffney, of Oelwein, for $840.87 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein, was granted on Jan. 28 the forcible entry and detainer action entitling him to have Krystle Lynn Schoultz removed from 214 2nd Ave. NW, Oelwein on or after Feb. 3.The court order said Schoultz had been renting on a month-to-month basis, did not pay $529 rent for January, was served a three-day notice to quit by Winter, who would not accept partial rental payment. Court costs were assessed to the defendant.
Mebyer Corp., ℅ Lee Buhr, of Oelwein, and Amy Marie Murphy, of Oelwein, reached an agreement that Murphy would vacate 39 5th Ave. SE, Oelwein, by the morning of Feb. 10, according to a Jan. 28 court order that granted Mebyer Corp a forcible entry and detainer action against Murphy.
Cases filed
Covenant Medical Center Inc. dba MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center filed a petition on Jan. 23 for a money judgment of $1,017 plus interest and court costs against Dwight James Fratzke, of Oelwein.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sister, Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center filed a petition on Jan. 23 for a money judgment of $695.81 plus interest and court costs against William Harkrader, of Oelwein.
Dupaco Community Credit Union of Dubuque filed a petition Jan. 24 for a money judgment of $6,500 plus court costs against Daniel J. Childers of Oelwein.
Kandyce Ruth Sheldon of Denver, Iowa, filed a petition Jan. 24 seeking forcible entry and detainer action to have Kathrine Marie Lewis evicted from 19 2nd St. NW, Oelwein, for alleged non-payment of rent and late fees and breaking the lease. In a related filing on Jan. 24, Sheldon petitioned for a monetary judgment of $2,524 plus court costs against Lewis.
Midland Credit Management of West Des Moines filed a petition on Jan. 24 for a monetary judgement of $1,348.81 plus interest and court costs against Steve Kerner of Elgin.
Midland Credit Management of West Des Moines filed a petition Jan. 24 for a monetary judgment against Richard Allen Dean, of Hawkeye, for $1,634.26 plus interest and court costs.
Jim Kuennen, of Maynard filed a petition Jan. 27, for a monetary judgment of $3,455 plus court costs against Jaide Donald Schultz, of Janesville, and Nascha A. Mahoney, of Oelwein.
Leslie Pritchard, of Fayette, filed a petition Jan. 23 for a monetary judgment of $6,500 plus court costs against Petersheim Construction LLC, of Edgewood.
Jim Kuennen, of Maynard, filed a petition Jan. 27 for a monetary judgment of $3,100 plus court costs against Crystal Marie and Jonathan Martin Yocum, of Lawler. A 6-month rental agreement for 308 S. Owl St., Lawler, for $900 a month plus a spreadsheet showing months of unpaid rent was filed with the petition.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., of West Des Moines, filed a petition Jan. 27 for a monetary judgment of $1,059.64 plus interest and court costs against Paula Oakes, of Lamont.
BCG Equities, LLC, of Brookefield, Wisconsin, filed a petition Jan. 28 for a monetary judgment of $4,213.23 plus interest and court costs against Pat Wayne Hook, of Oelwein.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., of West Des Moines, filed a petition Jan. 28 for a monetary judgment of $594.85 against Terace Marie Etgeton, of Oran.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein, filed a petition Jan. 28 seeking a forcible entry and detainer action to evict Jedidiah Lee Parks from 210 3rd Ave. NW, Oelwein, for alleged non-payment of rent for October-January. In another filing on Jan. 28, Winter seeks a monetary judgment of $1,775 plus court costs from Parks for unpaid rent.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein, filed a petition Jan. 28 seeking a forcible entry and detainer action to evict Robert McBride from 117 2nd St. NW for alleged non-payment of rent for October-January. In a related filing on Jan. 28, Winter petitioned for a monetary judgment of $2,400 plus interest from McBride for unpaid rent.