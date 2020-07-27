TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Jared Jay Garrigus, of Oelwein; Wilhelm Eugene Leis, of McConnellsburg, Penn.; Caidin Lee Strempke, of Oelwein; Shayna Bryn Campbell, of Calmar; Jerry Allan Mattox, of Cedar Rapids; Jeffrey Brian Vangalder, of Rochester, Minn.; Douglas Richard Folkers, of Cedar Falls; Christine Ann Mcgee Cedar Falls; Diane Mary Morgan, of Janesville, Wis.; Grace Luella Rash, of Eldora; Heidi Jo Wilkinson Fairbank; Neil Ryan Glanzer, of Sparta, Wis.; Jordan James Reinking Fayette; of Erik J Hansen, of Maple Park, Ill.; Vincent Nathan Wesenberg , of Hawkeye, Samuel Joseph Valentine, of Dubuque
OTHER — Taylor Marie Johnson, of Oelwein, failure to provide proof of liability coverage; Erick Francisco Mateos, of Oelwein, no valid driver’s license; Vanessa Lynn Smith, of Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Steve William Fichtner, of Waterloo failure to maintain or use safety belts; Caroline Grace Halva, of West Union, violation of graduated license condition; Austin Dennis Burco, of Arlington, careless driving; Acceia Raejean Crusoe, of Cedar Rapids, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Justin Gerald Limkemann, of Elgin, failure to maintain control.
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony Cases
Erwin H. Raber, 22, of Hawkeye, who was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to a lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. His sentence includes 14 days in jail and a $315 fine plus surcharges and court costs. He also must pay restitution to his victim and must complete 75 hours of community service within six months. The court specifically found that the offense was not sexually motivated per the agreement of the parties.
Sara Maria Flores, 38, of Fayette, who originally was charged with five counts of felony forgery and one count of serious misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated misdemeanor forgery as part of an agreement with prosecution in which the last two counts were dismissed. She received three sentences of up to two years in prison to be served concurrently. The prison time and three fines of $625 plus surcharges and court costs were suspended. She must pay restitution.
Clayton Allen Bushaw, 25, of Westgate, was arrested July 18 on a bench warrant on the charges of felony third-degree burglary and aggravated misdemeanor third-degree theft. His bail was set at a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Kenneth Eugene Gerleman Jr., 18, of West Union, is charged with a drug distribution violation to a person under the age of 18, first-offense possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of cannabidiol. Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
David John Corlett, 25, of Fayette, is charged with possession of methamphetamine. His bail was set at $10,000 cash or corporate surety.
Drake Thompson, 18, of West Union, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. According to a criminal complaint dated July 17, Thompson participated in a June 19 armed robbery of five people at Echo Valley State Park. He made his initial court appearance on this charge July 17. Thompson is also charged with stalking a person under 18 years of age and first-degree harassment. According to a criminal complaint dated July 15, Thompson is accused of threatening a young man with a firearm, saying he would put him in the ground. Thompson is then accused of showing up at the alleged victim’s work multiple times since and making threatening comments and gestures, as well as driving past the alleged victim’s home. The Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy interviewed the alleged victim on July 7. Thompson’s bond is set at a $75,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Michae Nelson Root, 19, of Castalia, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, which are Class B felonies. He is also charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony. His bail was set at $75,000 cash only. Root is accused of robbing five people at gunpoint at Echo Valley State Park near West Union on June 19. He and “four other defendants put a plan in motion” to have the alleged victims “come to the park and rob them by gun point,” a criminal complaint says. It adds that Root later that night committed another robbery by gunpoint in West Union with one other suspect.
Tayton Andrew Messler, 16, of Hawkeye, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. He was released on his own recognizance and is expected to maintain contact with his attorney. According to a criminal complaint, Messler is accused of participating in a June 19 robbery of four people at gun and knife point at Echo Valley State Park with four other suspects. He was arrested July 16.
Jerome John Sargent, 17, of Decorah, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. His bail was set at $75,000 cash or surety, but he was later released on his own recognizance and ordered to remain at the home “designated by his grandfather,” and he will attend school when it opens. His attorney has filed a motion to have the case sent to juvenile court. According to a criminal complaint, Sargent is accused of participating in an armed robbery of five people at Echo Valley State Park on June 19.