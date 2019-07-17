CIVIL COURT
Cases filed
Lynch Livestock, Inc., of Waucoma v. Larry Bertrand, of Burlington, and Pork Friendly B.M, LLC, of Burlington. Lynch Livestock filed a petition on July 9 for monetary damages, a permanent injunction and an application for a temporary injunction. Lynch Livestock claims Bertrand, as a former employee who had access to proprietary information relating to its customer and supplier lists, is violating a non-compete clause that continues until Oct. 29, 2020. The filing states Bertrand formed Pork Friendly B.M. in April 2019, announcing its formation on June 12, 2019, and has since been contacting Lynch Livestock customers and suppliers. Lynch Livestock is seeking compensation for damages, court costs and attorney fees, as well as temporary injunction against Bertrand and Pork Friendly from misappropriating Lynch Livestock’s trade secrets and conducting a competing business within the geographical area in which Lynch Livestock operates.
Veridian Credit Union v. Tanner Ray Bartels. Petition for monetary judgments of $1,709.46, $3,094.77 and $3,079.99.
SMALL CLAIMS COURT
Case results
Maynard Savings Bank v. Angella Marie Grant, of West Des Moines. Judgment for the bank of $2,979.15 plus interest and court costs.
Cavalry Spv I LLC, of Des Moines v. Jill Ann Pfister, of Clermont. Judgment for the plaintiff of $1,483.85 plus interest and court costs.
Hauge Associates Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Brandon Muttart, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff of $781.29 plus interest and court costs.
Northeast Iowa Whitewashing Inc., of Hawkeye v. Jacob Robert Eitel, of Hawkeye. Judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $135.58 plus interest and court costs.
M Five LLC, of West Union v. Logan James Bunn, of Maynard. Judgment for the plaintiff of $1,186.79 plus interest and court costs.
Richard Joseph Barry, of Oelwein v. Scott Sobel, of Oelwein. The court ordered that Sobel be evicted from 409 First Street N.E., Oelwein.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Dawn Schueble, of Oelwein. Court orders eviction of defendant from 12 1/2 2nd St. NW, Oelwein.
Cases filed
Advanced Automotive Inc. of Oelwein v. Cory Ash Billingsley and Jessica Steffens, of Oelwein. Petition for a monetary judgment of $1,316.17.
Midland Funding LLC of Des Moines v. Jason Lee Boutin, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $619.56.
Midland Funding LLC, of Des Moines v. David DeVore, of Maynard. Petition for a money judgment of $741.41.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Dawn Schueble, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,700.
Kimberly Marie Gamm, of Aurora, and Samantha Lei Wisniewski, of Oelwein v. Dawn Richard, of Dunkerton. Petition for a money judgment of $5,000.