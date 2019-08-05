Criminal Court
Felony case results
State of Iowa v. Matthew David Wells, 31, of Independence. Wells pleaded guilty to fourth-degree theft and he was sentenced to one year in jail, which would be served concurrent with the results of a Buchanan County case. He also must pay a $315 fine plus surcharges and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Lee Stewart, 29, of Oelwein. Stewart pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree harassment with sexual motivation, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal and received two years of probation on a suspended jail sentence of up to two years in prison with credit for time served. Stewart must pay a $625 fine plus a 35 percent surcharge and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. He was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse following an Aug. 11, 2018, incident on the Turkey River between Clermont and Elgin. He was accused of sexually violating a female on a tubing trip.
State of Iowa v. Kathleen Rose Ott, 55, of Oelwein. Ott pleaded guilty May 20 to possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine as part of a negotiated deal through which other counts were dismissed and other considerations. She received concurrent prison sentences of 25 years and 10 years as well as suspended fines of $5,000 and $1,000.
Cases filings and updates
State of Iowa v. Mark Thomas MacInnis, 35, of West Union. He is charged with third-degree burglary.
State of Iowa v. Zackary Damion Hoste, 22, of West Union. Hoste is charged with a controlled substance violation.
State of Iowa v. Dean Alan Hettinger, 23, of Westgate. Hettinger’s trial on first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death charges is rescheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 9, in the Fayette County Courthouse.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Lee Fox, 19, of Oelwein. Fox is charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. He is accused of breaking a window at L&M Beverage in Oelwein and taking alcoholic beverages from a shelf just inside the window.
The court has since issued an arrest warrant for Fox because he has not reported into court officials as directed in the conditions of his pre-trial release.
State of Iowa v. David Matthew Leyh, 62, of Westgate, is charged with forgery.
Small Claims
Cases filed:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Bethany Schubert, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,422.85
First State Bank, of Sumner, v. Maleek Jamal Williams. Petition of a money judgment of $1,156.50.
Midland Funding LLC v. Matthew Durnan. Petition for a money judgment of $819.92.
Calvary SPV ILLC v. John M. Rausch. Petition for a money judgment of $1,283.5.
Martha Hope, of West Union v. Scott Ellis, of Monona. Hope has petitioned to take possession of a 1998 Ford Explorer and seeks damages for unlawful retention, damages to the Explorer and damages for “making the vehicle run.”
Ronald Winter, of Oelwein v. Amanda Brokus, of Oelwein. Winter filed a petition for forcible entry and detainer, to evict Brokus from 29 3rd St., NW, Oelwein.
Viafield v. John Robert Puff, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,576.42.
Lynch Livestock, Inc. dba Waucoma Tire Co. v. Mark Long of Long Trucking, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment for $861.58.
Midland Funding LLC, v. Carmie Hummel, of Maynard. Petition for a money judgment of $1,161.14.
Dennis Martin, of Oelwein, v. Samantha Wisniewski and Brian Deaton, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $2,600.
TD Bank USA v. Delores Jane Gamm, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $1,904.66.
Case results
Veridian Credit Union v. Cody Lee Schmidtke, of West Union. Judgment for the plaintiff of $5,772.11 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding LLC of Des Moines v. Diane Mason, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff of $906.39 plus interest and court costs
Dennis Martin, of Oelwein, v. Brian Joe Deaton and Samantha Lei Wisniewski, of Oelwein. Court ordered Deaton and Wisniewski to vacate the residence at 418 N. Frederick Ave, Oelwein by Aug. 4
Case results
Dennis Martin, of Oelwein, v. Samantha Wisniewski and Brian Deaton, of Oelwein. The court ordered possession of 418 N. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, be returned to Martin.
Midland Funding LLC, v. Jonathan Douglas Roach, of Clermont. Judgment for the plaintiff of $435 with interest.
Property Management Services & Design LLC., of Maynard, v. Douglas Dwaine Fagle, of Oelwein, and Katrina Todd, of Washington. Judgment for the plaintiff against Todd for $589.26 plus interest and court costs and against Fagle for $875.26 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Savings Bank, of Strawberry Point, v. Beatrice A. Wheeler, of Arlington. Judgment for the plaintiff of $1,495.91 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding LLC., of Des Moines, v. James William Worthy Jr., of Stanley. Judgment for the plaintiff for $1,571.16 plus interest and court costs.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, dba Covenant Mercy Hospital and Sartori v. Katherine Jean Turner, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff for $2,306.49 plus interest and court costs.
Meyers Custom Chevy, of Sumner, v. Sadie Pietan, of Decorah. Judgment for the plaintiff of $2,740.86 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding LLC. v. Beth Marie Fish, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff of $1,085.90 plus interest and court costs.
Civil Court
Case filings
Ideal Industries, Inc. v. Douglas Colby Bryan, of Randalia; Casey J. Wiltgen, of Calmar; Chad J. Wiltgen, of Decorah; and Chris Joshua Wiltgen, of Calmar. Ideal Industries filed suit against the four stockholders in ABCO from whom it negotiated a stock sale agreement in late 2018 and early 2019.
State of Iowa v. Max Evan Meharry Stone, of Clermont. The state is seeking a ruling that Stone is a sexually violent predator and that he be committed under the provisions of Chapter 229A of the Iowa code. A non-jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 3, at the Fayette County Courthouse. It is expected to last one day.
Community Bank of Oelwein v. Robert M. Bachman of Garnavillo. The bank petitioned to collect $18, 204.37 from Bachman in regard to a pickup truck. The claim has since been transferred to the Clayton County court system.
Case results
Reverse Mortgage Solutions v. Charles E. Gosse et al. Dismissed without prejudice. The parties reached a resolution.
Matt L. Bauer, of Independence v. Kmart, Oelwein ATM LLC, and Sears Roebuck & Co. Bauer dismissed the action. Bauer filed suit in April 2018 regarding him falling while emptying a trash receptacle in the Oelwein Kmart parking lot because of the disrepair of the concrete.
University of Iowa Community Credit Union v. Chandra Lynne and David Ray Hayes. Judgment for the plaintiff for $16,570.23 plus interest and court costs.
Cascade Capital, LLC v. Jamie Halvorsen and Derrick D. Wilder. Judgment for the plaintiff of $9,627.63 plus interest and court costs.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp v. Mitchell E. Johnson. Judgment for the plaintiff of $20,131.84 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Kurt Karl Steinbronn of Maynard. Petition seeking to collect on debt dismissed without prejudice by the plaintiff.
TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING: Christopher Jennings Lane, of Sumner; Paul Matthew Hites, of Fairbank; Dylan James Fenneman, of West Union; Tyler Alan Schott, of Elgin; Grace Elizebeth Durnan, of Arlington; Rebecca Sue Marie Zieman of Postville; Aaron Austin Leal, of Cedar Springs; Tyler Scott Clark of West Union; Kariann Rose Elsbernd, of Elgin; Karleen Kay Baumler, of West Union; Scott Milo Thompson, of West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts; and Carrie Amber Miller, of Clarion; Bryanna Burco, of Oelwein; James Alan Degrief, of Walden; David Lee Kaleppe, of Ossian; Kimberly Marie Fuerst, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Samantha Andrea Elizabeth Daniels, of Postville; Everett Alfred Beguin lll, of Winona, Minnesota; Ismael Hassan Mowlid, of Postville; Lucas John Elsbernd, of Manchester; Lyndee Marie Helmuth, of Oelwein; Kelsey Marie Lacina of Elgin; Rosemary Jean Santoiemma Klopping, of Vinton; Jazzmine Kay Little, of Oelwein; Shane Joseph Pinter, of Cresco.
Other: Trent Scott Voseberg, of Oelwein, insufficient number of headlights; Christopher L. Bormann, of Oelwein, failure to maintain control; Randall Lee Thomson Jr., of Hazleton, careless driving; Wade Matthew Yearous, of Oelwein, careless driving; Renee Nicole Borglum, of Waverly, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Alexander Steven, of Arlington, failure to comply with safety regulations rule; Kristina Joy Soderquist, of Hawkeye, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Grant Andrew Ketterhagen, of Richfield, Wisconsin, dark window or windshield; Ervin Mathew Sadler, of Oelwein, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Kent William Reinking, of Oelwein, failure to comply with safety regulations rule; Kent William Reinking, of Oelwein, failure to comply with safety regulations rule; Maha Ellen Rupright, of Oelwein, registration card carried and exhibited; John Michael Kisner, of Hazelton, safety belts and safety harnesses usage required; OTHER: Derek James Delaney, of West Union, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Brenden Byron Larson, of Oelwein, driving while license denied; Mellony Jean Harris, of Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Keegan J. Balk, of Waucoma, use electronic communication device; Randy A Winter, of Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joseph Leo Beam, of Coralville, failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection; Rebecca Lynn Tryon, of Sumner, following too close; Daniel Christianson, of Austin, no Iowa fuel permit; Christian E Ruff, of Plainfield, carried and exhibited registration card.