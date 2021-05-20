TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Lauren Katherine Allbritton, of Jacksonville, Arkansas; Breanna Marie Durnan, of Clermont; Jami Lee Taylor, of Arlington; Kacie Lea Derr, of Independence; Joshua Paul Kirby, of Oelwein; Quentin Trevor Case, of Harmony, Minnesota; and Joshua Michael Boleyn, of Elgin.
OTHER — Brent Joseph Thompson, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way); Nora Anita Farley, of Clermont (fail to reduce speed upon approach of emergency stationary vehicles); Ethan Joseph Paris, of Lamont (careless driving); and Luann Marie Alber, of West Union (registration violation).
CRIMINAL
Felony cases filed
Alex Richard Vanerp, 27, of Faribault, Minnesota, is charged with control of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony), possession of methamphetamine (Class B felony), interference with official acts (Class D felony) and a weapons violation (aggravated misdemeanor). According to court documents, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report on May 7 from the Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, Police Department about a stolen trailer and was told that the suspect was seen in Clermont. When deputies arrived at his location that morning, Vanerp attempted to flee and fought a deputy, criminal complaints say. He was tased before being taken into custody, complaints say, and a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Richland Center, Wisconsin, was found in a holster in his belt when he was searched. Deputies also report finding a baggy of while crystal substance and a meth pipe in his pocket.
Dakota Lee Lovell, 28, of Oelwein, is charged with third-degree domestic abuse (Class D felony). He is accused of punching a woman in the mouth and biting her forehead during an argument, says the criminal complaint. Lovell has previous been convicted of second-offense domestic abuse.
Felony case results
Mark Thomas MacInnis, 37, of West Union, had his probation revoked May 17 and a prison sentence of up to 15 years was imposed for habitual offender convictions for a sex offender registry violation and burglary.
Cory Arden Hursey, 34, of West Union, pleaded guilty to a sex offender registration violation, second or subsequent offense, and was placed on informal probation for 1 to 2 years on a suspended prison sentence of up to 2 years and a suspended $855 fine plus surcharge.
Audie Homer Perry Wood, 47, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty controlled substance violation, third-degree burglary, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons, all Class D felonies. He was placed on 2 to 5 years of supervised probation on four suspended prison sentences of up to five years and suspended fines. Additional counts were dismissed.
Audie Homer Perry Wood, 47, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and was placed on supervised probation for 2 to 5 years on a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years and a suspended $1,000 fine plus surcharge.
Dalton James Bunn, 22, of Maynard pleaded guilty to the Class D felonies of possession with intent to use precursor substance of pseudoephedrine and third-degree burglary. He was placed on supervised probation for 2 to 5 years on a pair of suspended 5-year prison sentences and two suspended $1,025 fines plus surcharges.
Misty Lorraine Lillibridge, 20, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to keeping places for controlled substances and gathering where controlled substances are used. She was placed on 2 years of probation on a deferred judgment. A civil penalty was suspended.
Justin Nicholas Pfister, 20, of Hawkeye, pleaded guilty to administering harmful substances and was placed on 2 to 5 years of probation on a deferred judgment. A civil penalty of $1,025 was suspended.