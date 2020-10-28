TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING — Julie Ann Holtorf, of Davenport; Chase Michael Rhoades, of Stanley; Tamera Kay Littlefield, of Jefferson; James Dean Demoss, of Manchester; Grant Vaughn Huedepohl, of Parnell; Lisa Ann Jorgensen, of Waterloo; Michael James Bishop, of Oelwein; Tyler Benjamin Horton, of Hawkeye; Lesa Lee Parmely, of Delhi; Robert George Steinbronn, of Mount Vernon; Dawn Annette Severson, of Calmar; Bret Tyler Tangen, of Calmar; Hannah Marie Dougherty, of Loyal; Lynne Renee Rothrock, of Cedar Rapids; Juan Manuel Uribe Garcia, of Tripoli; and Jenna Lynn Vrieze, of Nashua.
OTHER — Cary Allen Chensvold, of West Union (use electronic communication device); James Elvis Worth, of West Union (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Karrie Ann Hansen, of Oelwein (use electronic communication device); Matthew Alan Belschner, of Oelwein (no valid drivers license); Mitchell Evan Tafolla, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle); Mikel Alton Normann, of West Union (trespass); Tristen Lee Heckmann, of Dorchester (violation of conditions of restricted license); Tristen Lee Heckmann, of Dorchester (failure to maintain control); Gabriel Conrad Erickson, of Decorah (dark window or windshield); Nathaniel Keith Lightfoot Reuscher, of Belle Plaine (failure to use child restraint device); and James Elvis Worth, of West Union (no valid drivers license)
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony cases
Johnathan Allan Marmann, 27, of Fayette, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to the lesser charge of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. He admitted to creating a substantial risk for a minor child in his care, but says he did not cause bodily injury. He had been charged with Class D felony child endangerment and was accused of using a wooden paddle to spank a 3-year-old of an ex-girlfriend in his care on May 25 for not picking up toys. Serious bruising and red marks were still visible two days later, the criminal complaint says. The plea agreement calls for one year of probation on a suspended 180-day jail sentence and a suspended $625 fine.
Joel Francis Hass, 44, of Elgin, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served. A $750 fine plus surcharged was suspended. A second count of the same charge was dismissed.