CRIMINAL COURT
State of Iowa v. Jericho Adam Coonfare, 36, of Volga. Coonfare is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. He was arrested on Oct. 2 after a traffic stop on Highway 150 in Oelwein. He was a passenger in the vehicle.
State of Iowa v. Victor Raymond Childers, 22, of Oelwein. Childers is charged with forgery, operating a vehicle while under the influence-second offense, and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense. He was arrested Oct. 3 after a traffic stop on Hwy. 281 east of W13. He was allegedly speeding.
CIVIL COURT
Cases Filed
Michael Dale Wise, of Cedar Falls v. Teresa Lynn Bolin, of Cedar Falls. Wise petitioned the court on Oct. 2 to compel Bolin to complete the sale of property at 205 1st Ave. NE, Waucoma.
Billie Jo and Timothy Gene Burlington, of Lamont, et al v. Charles Dennis Gaffney, of Lamont, and Grinnell Select Insurance Company. Petition filed Oct. 2 for compensation for injuries, losses and damages related to a Oct. 6 automobile accident on Highway 187 near C Avenue.
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-3 v. Coralee Faye Will. Petition filed Oct. 3 to collect $9,022.48.
Case results
Veridian Credit Union v. Lauer, Gary Lee Lauer. Debt collection judgment filed Oct. 7 in favor of Veridian for $7,890.92 plus interest and court costs.
TRAFFIC
Drunken Driving Case filed
Tammy Sue Funk, 30, of Volga, is charged with first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Drunken Driving Case Results
Mark Alan Bahr, 66, of Sumner, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated-second offense and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation on a prison term of up to two years with all but seven days suspended. He was also fined $1,875 plus court costs and surcharges.
Bryan Robert Snyder, 30, of Waucoma, pleaded guilty to first offense operating while intoxicated and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation on a suspended 58-day jail term. Two days in jail were imposed. He was fined $1,259 plus court costs and surcharges.
MISC. VIOLATIONS — Paige Lynn Johanningmeier, of Decorah, no valid drivers license; Donald Lee Lathum, of Hawkeye, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bryant A. Baker, of Arlington, , failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jenna Yvonne Hope, of West Union, dark window or windshield; Jennica Jolynn Bunn, of Marshalltown, operating non-registered vehicle; Wade Matthew Schlitter, of Monona, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Donald Lee Lathum,of Hawkeye, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joey Cassanova Barron, of Oelwein, failure to maintain control; Tony David Greve, of Ossian, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Kayla Marie Hogan, of West Union, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Michael Oberholtzer Fox, of Randalia, failure to obey traffic control device; Mark Laverne Franzen, of Elgin, failure to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection; Jenifer Renee Brewer, of Hazleton, operation without registration; Joseph Juan P. Chartrand, of Oelwein, operation without registration
SPEEDING — Rudolph Betancourt, of Fenwick, Michigan; Bradley Don Unruh, of Westgate; Jeffrey Lynn Hughes, of Strawberry Point; Steven Harold Parr, of Hiawatha; Christine Ann Vanhorn, of Spillville; Edgar Roberto Osorio Murillo, of Machesney Park, Illinois; Zaida Elizabeth Moore, of Postville; Marvin Roger Thomas, of Independence; Curtis J. Headings, of Tampico, Illinois; Aidan William Nelson, of Fayette; Jacob Louis Gossling, of Decorah; Evan Dawes Osborn, of Fairbank; Madison Nicole Horkheimer, of Hazleton; Devlin Ray Corter, of Fayette; Brittinae Rhanae Nelson, of West Union; Zachary Tyler Smith, of West Union; and Tamara Sue Callahan, of Elgin.
SMALL CLAIMS
Case Results
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Robert Joseph Jr. and Alexis Rinella, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 8 in favor of the plaintiff for $700 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Bethany Ann Schubert, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 8 for the plaintiff for $1,342.85 plus court costs.
Jettie Maureen and Bradley Jay Boleyn, of Hawkeye v. Shawn Allan Nosko. Judgement filed Oct. 2 for the plaintiffs for $3,300 plus court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. George William Hingers, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 8 for the plaintiff for $942.65 plus interest and court costs.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC of Des Moines v. David J. Olson, of Fayette. Default judgment filed Oct. 2 for the plaintiff for $6,180.45 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Dakota Lee and Kelsey Brooke Lovell, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 8 granting possession of 208 3rd St. NW back to the plaintiff and eviction of defendants on or before Oct. 11.
Paul Allen Buhr, of Oelwein v. Alexis Anne Miller, of Oelwein. Judgment filed Oct. 8 granting possession to the plaintiff of 305 2nd Ave. NE, Oelwein, and eviction of defendant by Oct. 11.
Midland Funding LLC of Des Moines v. Henrietta Jean DeLarosa, of Clermont. Default judgment filed Oct. 2 for the plaintiff for $775.76 plus interest and court costs.
Richard Joseph Barry, of Oelwein v. Amanda Renee and Gary D. Hamor, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 8 for the plaintiff for $1,100 plus interest and court costs.
Cases filed
David Paul Hermansen, of Oelwein v. Dawn Schueble, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $2,009.32.
David Paul Hermansen, of Oelwein v. Dawn Schueble, of Oelwein. Petition for forcible entry and detainer to evict defendant from 111 1/2 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein.
Lynch Livestock, Inc., of Waucoma v. Kenneth Wayne Wesenberg, of Hawkeye. Petition for a money judgment of $380.94.
Lynch Livestock, Inc., of Waucoma v. Gary Donald Kueker, of West Union. Petition for a money judgment of $2,120.19.
Capital One Bank, of Des Moines v. Nicole Marie Reaves, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $2,217.58.
Ferlin Leslie Lauer, of West Union v. Amanda Jean Vanhyfte, of Fayette.
Maynard Savings Bank, of Maynard v. Gary Roy Wright, of Oelwein. Petition for forcible entry and detainer to take possession of 314 6th Av. SW, Oelwein.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, of Des Moines v. Timothy Palmer. Defendant paid claim and the judgment was vacated and case dismissed without prejudice.
CITY CIVIL INFRACTIONS
City of Oelwein v. Parnell Williams. Williams was cited for failing to abate a 2002 Ford pickup from 613 1st Ave. SE.
— Chris Baldus, editor@oelweindailyregister.com