SPEEDING — Nicole Ann Bertram, of West Union; Jeffrey Neil Shockey, of De Witt; Carson Dane Jendro, of Johnston; Donald Durick Hopper, of Council Bluffs; Kyley Alexander Baethke, of Wadena; Kyndra Jo Lobdell, of La Porte City; Kristi Lynn Billmeyer, of Garnavillo; Tyffanie Shaiann Bourland, of Jesup; Sara Elizabeth Doubek, of Cedar Falls; Kevin Michael Cornwell, of Peosta; Julie Lee Lansing, of Sumner; Roger Dean Carney, of Cedar Rapids; Trudy A. Miller, of La Crosse, Wisconsin; Ronald Lee Hufford, of Oelwein; Patricia Lou Smith, of Elgin; and Thomas J Farrell, of Hawkeye.
OTHER — Benjiman Patrick Moritz, of West Union (trespass); Stephen Lee Wood, of Mount Ayr (dark window or windshield, failure to comply with safety regulations and operation by unqualified driver); Alyssa R Fink, of Plainfield, Illinois (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Christine Magdalene Wander Meisner, of Clermont (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Landon William Nunemaker, of Rowley (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Devin Bo Decker, of Westgate (open container — driver 21 years old and older); Xavier Saldana, of Elmwood Park, Illinois (fail to yield upon entering stop/yield intersection).
SMALL CLAIMSResults
Brenda Wolter, of Denver v. William Robert Bouska, of West Union. Judgment for Bouska filed Sept. 22 for $694 plus interest and court costs.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare dba Covenant, Mercy Hospital and Sartori, of Waterloo v. Marlene Carrillo, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff filed Sept. 22 for $486 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Christy Lynn Bartels, of Oelwein. Default judgment for Mercy Hospital filed Sept. 22 for $1,416.95 plus interest and court costs.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC of Des Moines v. Anthony J. Ferraro, of West Union. Default judgment filed Sept. 16 for $3,621.78 plus interest and court costs.
New cases
MM Finance dba E Z Money Check Cashing, of Omaha, Neb. v. Darcy L Powers, of West Union. Default judgment for the plaintiff filed Sept. 16 for $165 plus interest and court costs
Evan Jay Strahm, of Elgin v. Jamie Delahunt, of Elgin. Petition filed Sept. 16 to evict Delahunt from 249 1/2 Center St., Elgin.
Fayette County Sheriff v. Layne Isaac Williams, of Oelwein. Petition filed by the sheriff Sept. 18 for $1,500 plus court costs.
Integra Acceptance, LLC of Waterloo v. Jason Lester Bents, of Oelwein. Petition filed by Integra Acceptance on Sept. 21 for $4,230.23 plus court costs.
BankIowa, of Independence v. Deanna Nancy Ruiz, of Oelwein. Petition filed by BankIowa on Sept. 22 for $544.54 plus court costs.
VJT Properties, Vic Vandehaar, of Dike v. Morgan Ann Pentecost, of Oelwein. Petition filed by plaintiff Sept. 22 for $1,925 plus court costs.
CIVILNew case
City of Oelwein v. Christian Chaske Kapler, Tanya Lynn Kapler, state of Iowa and parties In possession. Petition filed by the city on Sept. 16 for title to abandoned property, 25 3rd St. NW, Oelwein.
City of Oelwein v. Carol T Munn, Fayette County, parties in possession. Petition filed by the city on Sept. 17 for title to abandoned property, 702 3rd Ave. SW, Oelwein.
Cavalry Spv I v. Robert E Jensen. Petition filed by Cavalry on Sept. 18 for $12,132.12 plus court costs.
Lola Marie Schmitt, as executor of the estate of Edward C. Schmitt, and Edward J. Schmitt, individually and as the parent of KJS and AMS, minor children v. Anjela and Viktor Bubiy, of Allamakee County, and State Farm Auto Insurance. The plaintiff filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Sept. 18. Edward C Schmitt died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 21, 2018, on Highway 56 near Cedar Road. Edward J. Schmitt and the two children were passengers in Edward C. Schmitt’s vehicle.
Rocky Friedlein, of Elkport v. Joshua Joel Gyorko and Teena P Hutchinson, of Hawkeye. Petition filed by Friedlein on Sept. 21 for $33,900 plus interest and court costs.
CRIMINAL
Results
Samuel Bruce Lane, 24, of Sumner, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor as part of a deal struck with prosecution. He admitted to using a vehicle on July 8, 2019, to strike a person, and threatening the person. For the assault charge, he received two years of supervised probation and a suspended two-year prison sentence. He was fined $855 plus surcharge and court costs. On the harassment charge, he received one year of supervised probation with a suspended one-year jail sentence. He was also fined $430 plus surcharges and court costs.
John Eugene Kaub, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to first-offense domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served. He also was fined $65 plus surcharges, including a domestic abuse surcharge of $100.
Blaine Michael Recker, 24, of Arlington, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
Kenneth John Becker Jr., 43, of Fayette, is charged with three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations with intent to injure, a Class D felony.
Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, to violation of a custodial order and was placed on two to five years of probation and received a suspended 5-year prison sentence and suspended $1,025 plus surcharges. A special condition of probation requires Bowser be placed at the Women’s Center for Change in Waterloo for a year or until maximum benefits have been achieved.
Joseph Ryan Miltier, 26. of West Union, is charged with forgery, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor. He is accused of stealing another man’s checkbook while they were helping a friend move and then using it to buy a new red iPhone XR for $640.21.
Matthew Dale Halterman, 29, of West Union, is charged with sex offender providing false information second or subsequent offense.
Justin Thomas Cavnar, 26, of West Union, is charged with sex offender registry violation — second offense.
Thomas Edward Heyer, 61, of West Union, is charged with going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and first-degree harassment. He is accused of brandishing a handgun while telling hunters to leave property in the 24000 block of Rose Road, Hawkeye.
Kenneth Alan Thornton, 51, of Aurora, is charged with going armed with intent. Oelwein Police responding to a report on Sept. 20, of a man displaying knife chasing another on a street. Officers arrested Thornton by the bridge/culvert near City Hall.