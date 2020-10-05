TRAFFIC COURT
SPEEDING — Katherine Elizabeth Kamp, of Elgin; Javier Lavastida Camano, of Protivin; Douglas J. Koch, of Saint Louis Park, Minnesota; Ranger Christopher Lawrence, of Duckwater, Nevada; Cody James Holst, of Rowley; Michael Jason Miller, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Matthew Roger Gengler, of Owatonna, Minnesota; Andrew Wayne Reyes, of Williamsburg; Jacob James Kritz, of Strawberry Point (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Joseph R. Kramer, of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin; Josue Gudiel Godinez Ordonez, of Postville; Molly Jean Pagel, of Sumner; Terrence Kevin Creegan, of Maquoketa; Michael James Rover, of Westgate; Allen Gingerich, of Hawkeye; Xavier Saldana, of Elmwood Park, Illinios; Zachary William Mansfield, of West Union; Collin Steven Bacon, of Monona; Warren Lee Baker, of Clermont; and Jonathan Michael Briggs, of Fayette.
OTHER —Javier Lavastida Camano, of Protivin (no valid drivers license); James R Osborn, of Vinton (improper overtaking on the right); Caryl Jean Cushion, of Fayette (operation without registration card or plate; Michael Oberholtzer Fox, of Randalia (parks and public lands parking violation); Lee Gordon Ney, of West Union (unsafe passing); Hunter Alan Crawford, of Independence (failure to maintain or use safety belts); David Duane Torson, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Michael James Fannon, of Edgewood (failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way); and Nicolas Manuel Gonzalez, of McGregor, (no valid drivers license).
CRIMINAL COURT
Felony cases
Kevin Allen Krapfl Jr. of Independence, entered an alford plea to the charges of attempted murder (Class C felony) and driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor) as part of an agreement with prosecution. Krapfl received up to 10 years in prison for attempted murder and up to two years for driving while barred. The sentences are to run consecutively to each other and concurrent with the results of a Buchanan County case. He received suspended fines of $1,000 and $625 plus surcharges. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.
Raquel Virginia Bowser, of Hazleton, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to violation of a custodial order. She was placed on probation for two to five years on a suspended sentence of up to five years in prison and a suspended $1,025 fine and surcharges. A special condition of her probation is that she be placed at the Women’s Center for Change in Waterloo for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved.
Mark Leonard Schroeder, 43, of Decorah, is charged with third-degree burglary and attempted third-degree burglary. His bail was set at $12,500 cash or surety. He is accused of trying to steal a car from a garage at 500 Russell Ave., West Union. He took a key fob and garage door opener and then attempted another burglary at 712 Central Ave.
Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 34, of Oelwein, is charged with stalking — violation of a protective order, two counts of third-degree burglary (Class D felony), and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor), fifth-degree theft and two counts of trespass. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or corporate surety.
Ralph Deangelo Barron, 53, of West Union, is charged with domestic abuse assault — impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $12,500 cash or corporate surety.
Dakota Dale Voves, 29, of West Union, is charged with second-degree theft. His bail was set at $10,000 cash only. He is accused of driving a stolen truck.
Nicholas Charles Olliney, 34, of Waucoma is charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. Authorities report finding stolen property, drug paraphernalia, 15 marijuana plants and multiple baggies with illegal substances in Olliney’s camper at 109 Riverview Drive, Waucoma.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Elkader, is charged with possession of a controlled substance — second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $5,000 cash or corporate surety.
Luke Brett Lembke, 32, of Clermont, is charged with possession of a controlled substance — second offense and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. His bail was set at $5,000 cash or corporate surety.
Todd Fritz Groom, 32, of Boscobel, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon as a habitual offender (Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used as a habitual offender (Class D felony), and possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor). His bond was set at $20,000 cash or corporate surety.
Destiny L. Chambers, 39, of Decorah, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and gathering where controlled substances are used. Her bail was set at $20,000 cash or corporate surety.
Steffeny Ann Rose, 39, of Arlington, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary (Class D felonies) and third-degree theft (aggravated misdemeanor).