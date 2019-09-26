Civil Court
Cases filed
University Of Iowa Community Credit Union v. James Earl Johnson, of Oelwein. The plaintiff petitioned on Sept. 24 to collect $34,887.67 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Deanna Nancy Ruiz of Oelwein. The plaintiff petitioned on Sept. 18, to collect $2,982.10 plus interest and court costs.
Citizens Savings Bank v. Cole Gaven Cannon, of West Union, and Jason John Cannon, of Hawkeye. Plaintiff petitioned on Sept. 18 to collect $6,909.70 plus interest and court costs. Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp v. Mitchell E Johnson, of Hawkeye. The plaintiff dismissed on Sept. 20 without prejudice its petition for a debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Christina Rose Hartley, of Oelwein. Judgment on Sept. 18 for the plaintiff for $7,110.82 plus interest and $240 in court costs.
Viafield v. Kurt Karl Steinbronn, of Maynard. The plaintiff dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 18.
Criminal Court
Cases filed
State of Iowa v. Dion Lee Moore II, 36, of Waterloo. Moore is charged with first-degree arson, a class B felony, second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor. According to court documents, he is accused of entering the Cenix Gas Station on South Frederick in Oelwein at about 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 22. He allegedly threatened the cashier, who fled the scene as Moore lighted items in the store on fire. Oelwein Police report that Moore stayed in the store as an officer arrived and began to open bottles of alcohol and drink them in the store as an officer attempted to remove him. His bail was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
State of Iowa v. Jaylani Devin Whiteside, 34, of Elgin. Whiteside is charged with second-degree robbery, second-offense domestic abuse assault, second-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of cannabidiol, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Whiteside following an incident at a gas station in Elgin. He is accused of stealing the pickup of the victim of his domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% cash approved.
State of Iowa v. Scott Alexander Simonds, 28, of Cresco. Simonds is charged with forgery and theft of a lottery ticket. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 23, Simonds was arrested and admitted to working in a forgery ring with a 27-year-old who on Sept. 8 passed a forged check at an Elgin convenience store to buy lottery tickets and gasoline. His bond was set at $2,500 with 10% cash approved.
Case results
State of Iowa v. Roger Allen Kline, of Coralville. Kline in 2018 received a suspended 10-year prison sentence and was placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to three counts of lascivious acts with a child. The court ruled on Sept. 23 that he violated his probation by violating rules and making threats at a residential facility. The judge imposed the 10-year prison sentence.
State of Iowa v. James Lee Clausen, 64, of West Union. Clausen pleaded guilty to the amended charge of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal with prosecution. He was originally charged with extortion, a class D felony. He received a suspended sentence of 166 days in the Fayette County Jail as well as 14 days imposed. He can serve that time in 48-hour increments and received credit for time served. He also must pay a fine of $315 plus a surcharge.
State of Iowa v. David Allen Gordon, 34, of West Union. Gordon pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement with prosecution. He originally had been charged with child endangerment, a class D felony. Judgment is deferred for one year and placed on probation. He also received a suspended civil penalty of $315. He was accused of giving his 7-year-old son a black eye by throwing a play pen at him, according to the criminal complaint.
State of Iowa v. Masten James Ball, 63, of Waucoma. Ball pleaded guilty to the amended sentence of carrying weapons (knife over 5 inches), a serious misdemeanor. He was originally charged with possession of a weapon in a correctional institution, a class C felony. He was sentenced to 110 days in the Fayette County Jail with credit for time served, and a $315 fine plus a 35% surcharge. His jail time was completed Sept. 24. According to the criminal complaint, Ball after entered a residential facility in West Union he was found to have a folding knife in his front pocket and in a small duffel bag four other knives or sharp objects, firecrackers and two devices used for smoking marijuana.
TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Chester Lee Mosby Jr., of Oelwein; Joshua Loucas Pirtle, of Cedar Rapids; Wayne Lee Heginger, of Oelwein; Katelyn Joann Randall, of Elgin; Erika Navette Stowe, of Decorah; Grant Allen Wescott, of West Union; Enoch Simon, of Clermont; Kevin Ray Hildebrand, of Eldridge, Missouri; Megan Marie Kacena, of Swisher; Harley Allyn Thompson, of Houston, Minnesota; Sean Edward Dianchrist, of Farmington, Minnesota; Karla Jean Michel, of Hazleton; Ashton Thomas Godson, of Ripon, Wisconsin; Mark Russell, of Palo; Lindy M Wagner, of Carbondale, Illinois; Christina Jenna Burco, of Oelwein; Mitchell Alan Rice, of Waynetown, Indiana; Terry Rex Staton, of Oelwein; Dale Edward Soppe, of Manchester; Ty Jerel Trafelet, of Sumner.
OTHER — Chester Lee Mosby Jr., of Oelwein, failure to have operators license carried and exhibited; Mikel John Sullivan, of Oelwein, failure to maintain control of vehicle; Jonathan Michael Briggs, of Volga, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Elaine Rose Wedemeier, of Maynard, unsafe turn or failure to give signal; Natassja Leann Carroll, of Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Crystal S Klein, of Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Austin J Rinella, of Oelwein, use electronic communication device — age 18; Blake A Hills, of Salem, Illinois, failure to comply with safety regulations rules, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and operation by unqualified driver; Devin Glen Schultz, of Kendall, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Michael Dejesus Hawthorne, of Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Kanessa Ann Pollard, of Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way
Drunken Driving
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Tad Schuler, 47, of Oelwein. Schuler is charged with operating under the influence after a traffic accident in the 10 block of Highway 150 South.
Small Claims
Results
LVNV Funding LLC as successor in interest Credit One Bank v. Michael Wayne Callan, of Westgate. Judgment for the plaintiff for $1,738.54 plus interest and court costs.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc. of Cedar Falls v. Jessica Francel Buckman, of Oelwein. Judgment for plaintiff for $1,386 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Craig A Bennett, of Elgin. Judgment for the plaintiff for $5,451.16 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding v. Katie Ann Rueber, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff for $3,272.44 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Mark Allen Shannon, of Oelwein. Judgment for the plaintiff of $1,864.22 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Win Coop v. Kevin Gilman Edgeton, of Fairbank. Dismissed without prejudice by the plaintiff.
Richard Joseph Barry, of Oelwein v. Amanda Renee and Gary Hamor, of Oelwein. Plaintiff issued a writ of possession and the defendants were to vacate 16 5th Ave. SE, Oelwein.
Cases filed
Dupaco Community Credit Union Dubuque v. Lloyd R Little Jr., of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $6,500.
Veridian Credit Union of Waterloo v. Jordan Johnson Gallmeyer, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,146.37.
Midland Funding LLC v. Bradley Jay Boleyn, of Hawkeye. Petition for a money judgment of $817.48.
Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics of West Des Moines v. Shanna L Schroeder, of Elgin. Petition for a money judgment of $1,114.02.
Cavalry Spv I LLC v. Ashley Lynn Clemens, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $1,101.27.
Melissa Joy Fedeler, of Fayette v. Fonda R Ciesielski, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $400.
Midland Funding LLC Des Moines v. Charles Leeroy Chapman, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $994.15.
Hankes Garage Doors Inc. of Monona v. Zachary Alan Miller, of Hawkeye. Petition for a money judgment of $954.17.
H & R Accounts Inc Moline Ill. v. Melody L Stover, of Arlington. Petition for a money judgment of $1,556.58.
Oelwein Chamber & Area Development v. Corey Ray Conner, of Oelwein. Plaintiff has petitioned to force eviction and has filed a petition for a money judgment to be determined following eviction based on failure to pay rent when due ($600 for September), failure to comply with notice to cure or quit, failure to surrender possession of premises, and damages, attorney fees and costs all related to his rental, occupation of eviction from 6 ½ S. Frederick No. 2, Oelwein.
Oelwein Chamber & Area Development v. Matthew Scot Davis, of Oelwein, and Whitney Rossiter, of Oelwein. Plaintiff has petitioned to force eviction and has filed a petition for a money judgment to be determined following eviction based on failure to pay rent when due ($500 for September), failure to comply with notice to cure or quit, failure to surrender possession of premises, and damages, attorney fees and costs all related to their rental, occupation of eviction from 6 ½ S. Frederick #1, Oelwein.
Oelwein Chamber & Area Development v. Matthew Scot Davis, of Oelwein, and Whitney Rossiter, of Oelwein. Petition for forcible entry and detainer because the defendants have not vacated 6 ½ S. Frederick #1, Oelwein, despite a written notice to vacate.
City of Oelwein cases
City of Oelwein v. Wade Arlen Clark, 55, of Oelwein. On Sept. 24, Magistrate John Sullivan ruled Clark violated city ordinance 16-5 regarding storing of garbage and refuse and fined him $100. Sullivan also authorized the city to enter the property at 231 3rd Ave. SE, to remediate a nuisance and assess the costs to Clark. The citation from Oelwein Police says, “subject causes or allowed unsightly litter and or refuse to accumulate on his property (approx. 100 bikes for resale-repair). Subject has been abated approx. 30 days ago w/ no improvement).
City of Oelwein v. Lowell Douglas Latham, 61, of Oelwein. On Sept. 18, Latham was found guilty by trial of violating city ordinance 16-5 regarding storing of garbage and refuse. He was fined $500 and ordered pay court costs. The city is authorized to enter his property at 527 4th St. SW to abate the nuisance and assess the costs to Latham. A March
City of Oelwein v. Donald Francis Pingree 108 11th St SW, of Oelwein. In the motion to dismiss this case, the city said, “This infraction was filed in error of the plaintiff.” The defendant is in compliance. The case was dismissed.
— Chris Baldus, editor@oelweindailyregister.com