Traffic: Aug. 12-18
SPEEDING — Jared William Lind, of Strawberry Point; Liam N. Mcintyre, of West Union; Becky Lynn Conner, of Oelwein; Sarah Elizabeth Tappe, of Decorah; William Kyle Scheel, of Fairbank; Jared Matthew Henson, of Strafford, Missouri; Derek Joseph Ihde, of Maynard; Nancy Helena Young of York, Pennsylvania; Andrea Lynn Dean, of Fayette; Seth Rae Ameling, of Sumner; Emma Lorraine Grant, of Center Point; Jeremiah Michael Holdsworth, of Elkader; Jean M. Christensen, of Fallon, Illinois; Barbara Ann McMahon, of Cedar Falls; Ryan Michael Ameskamp, of Dyersville; Sydney Faith Gefaller, of Oelwein; Karl Lee Morehouse, of Cedar Falls; of Vahida Dallenbach, of Independence; Kimberly Kelley Gruemmer of Northbrook, Illinois
OTHER — Bryce Marquel Echols Spratling, of Kansas City, Missouri (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Steven Michael Jones, of Cresco (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Kasi Kristeen Chapman, of Dundee (operating a non-registered vehicle)
Aaron Richard Siegel, of Oelwein (failure to maintain control); Anthony Wayne Pirtle, of Lamont (failure to maintain control); Treyce Allynn Ensign, of Sumner (failure to maintain control); Anthony Lee Harford, of Strawberry Point (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Alen Kovac, of Waterloo (failure to comply with safety regulations); Austin James Wisdom, of Tiffin (failure to yield upon entering through highway); Kelsey Lynn Bulman, of Protivin (registration violation).
CRIMINALFelony cases: Aug. 19-25
Deborah Diane Bushaw, 44, of West Union, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree burglary as part of an agreement with prosecution. She was placed on supervised probation for one to two years on a suspended two-year prison sentence and suspended $625 fine plus surcharge. The court dismissed one count of accessory to a felony. In her written guilty plea, Bushaw admitted to excerising control over stolen property on Aug. 25, 2012.
Allyssa Michele Garrison, 26, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary. She received two to five years of supervised probation and was ordered to reside at the Women’s Center for Change for up to one year or until maximum benefits are obtained. Two five-year prison sentences are suspended and two suspended fines of $750 fines and surcharges.
Terral Dean Omeara, 59, of Picayune, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to trespass-injury or damage greater than $300, a serious misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for time served and fined $315 plus a 15% surcharge. Oelwein Police originally accused Omeara of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.
David John Corlett, 25, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to aggravated misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was placed on two years of supervised probation on a suspended $855 fine and suspended prison sentence of up to two years. The sentence wIll run concurrent with the outcome of a case in Clayton County.
Jesse Allen Irish, 32, of Potosi, Wisconsin, is changed with possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley Lyn Rochford, 36, of Hawkeye, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, second-offense operating while under the influence, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of marijuana.
Joshua John Dugan, 42, of Oelwein, is facing a third-degree burglary charge. A summons was sent to him on Monday.