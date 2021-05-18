CIVIL (April 29-May 12)
Cased filed
Gary Richard Wiskus, of West Union, filed a petition on April 29 for modification and removal from sex offender status.
John Deere Waterloo Works, v. Theodore Malget. Petition filed by John Deere on April 30 seeks reversal or modification of a state decision awarding permanent total workers compensation benefits to Malget.
Autovest LLC v. Leo Tapia, of Oelwein. Petition for a money judgment of $8,053.56 plus court costs filed May 3.
MaxYield Cooperative v. Scott W Jencks, of Hawkeye. Petition filed May 4 seeking a monetary judgment of $11,340.73 plus interest and court costs.
Kenny Hermann and Margaret Roling, of Oelwein v. Gregory Helmuth, of Vinton. Petition filed May 7 seeking damages after multiple instances of water in the basement of the home at 519 5th St. NE, Oelwein that the plaintiffs bought from Helmuth. They claim he failed to disclose information regarding past water issues.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas J. Oakes, unknown spouse of Thomas J. Oakes, the late Connie Oakes, Lori Anne Oakes aka Hahn, and parties in possession. Petition filed May 11 seeking foreclosure on the real estate at 901 2nd Ave. NE, Oelwein.
Case results
Veridian Credit Union v. Lucas James Ash and parties in possession. Judgment and decree of foreclosure filed April 29 regarding real estate at 310 6th St. NE, Oelwein.
Randy James Conrad and Charla Kay Nefzger, of Hazleton v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company S.I. Dismissed with prejudice on April 30.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, Inc., dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Mary R Wildebour and Matthew John Wildebour, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed May 5 for the plaintiff for $8,565.95 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Richard Alan Bliss, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 29 for the plaintiff for $20,524.21 plus interest and court costs.
Bank Of America v. Joanna Lee Howell, of Oelwein. Dismissed with prejudice on May 5.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. Randall A Kaune Sr. Default judgment filed May 12 for the plaintiff for $14,756.26 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Joshua David Pattison, of Oelwein. Judgment filed May 8 for the plaintiff for $6,716.08 plus interest and court costs.