CRIMINAL
June 26-30
Felony case results
Lawrence Edward Robbins, 35, of Elgin, pleaded guilty to child endangerment (Class D felony) and assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor) an on July 2 was placed on two to five years of probation. He received suspended concurrent sentences of up to five years in prison on count 1 and 365 days in jail on count 2. A fine of $1,025 plus surcharge was also suspended but a second fine of $430 plus surcharge was imposed.
Felony cases filed
Zackery Michael Frazer, 27, of Sumner, is charged with four counts of forgery and second-degree theft, both as a habitual offender. The charges are Class D felonies. He is accused of forging checks and presenting them at an Oelwein bank over two days in January. The checks were obtained in a burglary in another jurisdiction, Oelwein Police report.
Shaylee Krogmeier, 17, of Keosoqua, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse (Class C felony). She is accused of performing sex acts in January with a 12-year-old female, according to the criminal complaint.
TRAFFIC
June 26-June 30
SPEEDING — Ronald Raymond Pierce, of Hudson, Wisconsin; Treyvontez Anthony Shequil Baker, of Cedar Rapids; Shana Leann Hutson, of Gays Mills, Wisconsin; Timothy James Jones, of West Union; Troy Jon Sonnek, of North Mankato, Minnesota; Bryan Lee Rodas, of Westgate; Leigh Ann Joyner, of Clermont; Joshua Aaron Woodland, of Manchester; Ethan Thomas Weber, of Wadena; Jason Ernest Knoke, of Decorah; and Lisa Marie Tieskoetter, of Ossian.
OTHER — Anthony Michael Euvino, of Mount Pleasant (no valid drivers license); Cody Wyatt Gefaller, of West Union (excessive number of driving lights); Hannah Melissa Wilke, of West Union (failure to maintain or use safety belts and following too close); Jay Travis Allen Perkins, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); William Gerard Timp, of Fort Atkinson (operating non-registered vehicle); and Luis Hernandez Flores, of West Union (no valid driver’s license).