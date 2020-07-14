CRIMINAL COURT
Felony cases
James Dillian Owens, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to the Class D felony of disarming a peace officer and two counts of assault on a correctional officer, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was sentenced to five years in prison on the felony and two years for each aggravated misdemeanor. Fines were suspended.
Wyatt Aubrey Guyer, 26, of Elgin, pleaded guilty to three aggravated misdemeanors as part of a plea agreement with prosecution that dismissed the felony counts of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced on the counts of third-degree mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. He received a suspended six-year prison sentence (three consecutive two year terms). Fines were also suspended, but he was ordered to pay $867.75 in restitution to a victim and a $125 law enforcement surcharge plus court costs. Guyer was placed on two years of supervised probation. He admitted to damaging property, pointing a gun at a man and putting another man in fear of pain and injury in Elgin on Dec. 29, 2019.
Christopher Cortez Eugene Roller, 30, of New Hampton, pleaded guilty to the Class D felony of possession of contraband in a correctional institution — the West Union Residential Facility. He was given a suspended 5-year prison sentence. A $750 fine was also suspended. He was placed on probation for up to five years. He’s now facing prosecution for probation violation.
Matthew Wade Stacey , of Newton, pleaded guilty to the Class D felony of possession with intent to deliver and serious misdemeanor of possession of marijuana. He received a suspended 5-year prison sentence as well as a 178-day suspended jail sentence with two days imposed. Fines, surcharges, court costs and fees were suspended. He was placed on two to five years of probation.
Teresa Lynn Forbes, 44, of Postville, is charged with manufacture, delivery, possession of methamphetamine, a Class B felony.
Matthew Scott Henry, 42, of Sumner, is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. He is accused of taking a woman on a motorcycle ride into a rural area where he threatened her with a handgun and forced a sex act on her. His bail was set at $100,000 and public defender Aaron Hawbaker was appointed to defend him. Henry has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in jail. In a letter to the court asking that his bail be reduced, Henry asserted his innocence and is looking forward to proving that in court. He also said he is a subcontract construction laborer who has “been fully employed for over twenty years through of witch (sic) I have strong community roots.” He said he has paid off his home “where my wife of 19 years and I have lived for 22 years. This is my first ever arrest. I need to get back to my work and responsibilities and by no means am I a flight risk.
Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines, is charged with the Class C felony of vehicular homicide and the Class D felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. Her bail was set at $50,000 cash only. The court appointed attorney Greg Schiller of Monona to represent her. A bond review hearing is scheduled for July 20. Michael is accused of messaging on a hand-held device while driving, causing the June 28, 2018, death of Kaiden Estling, 14, of Maynard. Her vehicle allegedly struck Estling’s moped about two and a half miles south of Fayette on Highway 150. Michael is in the Fayette County Jail.
Dominick James Watson, 22, of Elgin, is charged with dominion/control of a weapon by a felon, a Class D felony. According to the criminal complaint, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a verbal domestic at Watson’s residence and during saw drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles in plain view inside. He has prior felony drug convictions. He has been summoned to appear at a court hearing in August.
Roger Allen Steadman, 53, of Arlington, is charged with manufacture, deliver or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony.
Dakota Dale Voves, 29, of West Union, is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. He is accused of taking items from a residential garage in West Union.
James Gregory Langrek, 28, of Waucoma, is charged with the Class D felony of sex-offender registration violation second or subsequent offense.
SMALL CLAIMS COURT
