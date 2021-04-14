CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Skylar Joseph Buhr, 31, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to the lesser charge of domestic abuse assault-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Buhr was placed on probation for 1-2 years on a suspended 2-year prison sentence. A $625 fine plus 15% surcharge was also suspended. A $90 domestic abuse surcharge is imposed. A no contact order was cancelled
Christine Woodward, of Walker, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to the amended charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespass, simple misdemeanors. She received two fines of $105 plus 15% surcharges. She was originally was charged with second-degree burglary.
William David Troxel, 40, of Randalia, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana as part of an agreement with prosecution and was placed on probation for 2-5 years on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years. A $1,025 fine plus 15% surcharge were also suspended. Nine other counts were dismissed.
Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 35, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to stalking, a class D felony, as part of an agreement with prosecution and received a suspended sentence of five years in prison and $750 fine plus $15% surcharge. Schmelzer was ordered to reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until maximum benefits have been achieved as determined by the Department of Corrections.
Rachelle Yvonne Kingsley, 59, of West Union, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony, as part of an agreement with prosecution. She was placed on 2-5 years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years with credit for time served. A $1,025 fine plus 15% surcharge was suspended. Two other accounts against her were dismissed.
Felony charges filed
Benjamin Murray Wilkerson, 24, of Waucoma, is charged with eight counts of forgery, second-degree theft, and identity theft, all Class D felonies. He is accused of stealing more than $7,500 from family members dating back to Jan. 1, 2019 using checks and a cash app, according to criminal complaints.
Gregg Eugene Latham, 58, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of methamphetamine-third offense, a Class D felony.
Bryan Lee Rodas, 42, of Westgate, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and stalking-violation of a protective order, a Class D felony. He is accused of breaking into a residence on Feb. 11, opening a safe and taking firearms as well as twice violating a protection order put in place a week earlier when he had been arrested on a charge of domestic abuse, according to criminal complaints.
Curtis Joseph Reicks, 57, of West Union, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor. According to criminal complaints, he is accused of picking a woman off the ground at her residence on Oct. 15, 2020, believing she had been drugged, and driving her to his residence where he engaged in a nonconsensual sex act with her. On Oct. 31, 2020, a West Union police officer told Reicks to cease all contact with the woman. He continued to contact her through Messenger, going to her place of work and at one point driving past her residence. The court appointed an attorney for him at state expense and he was released without bond, but ordered to not contact the alleged victim.
Kaleb James Huffman, 22, of Fayette, is charged with a possession with the intent to deliver Psilocyn, a Class C felony, and possession of marijuana-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Brent Edward Bast, 49, of New Hampton, is charged with possession of methamphetamine-third offense as a habitual offender and possession of contraband in a correctional institute as a habitual offender, Class D felonies.
Audreana Marie Capps, 29, of West Union, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Brittany Ann Piper, 30, of West Union, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used as a habitual offender, a Class D felony, and possession of methamphetamine and gathering where marijuana is used, both serious misdemeanors.
Danny James Huffman, of West Union, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used as a habitual offender, possession of methamphetamine-third offense as a habitual offender, possession of contraband in a correctional institute as a habitual offender, all Class D felonies felonies, and gathering where marijuana is used, a serious misdemeanor.