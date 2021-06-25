SPEEDING — Courtney Elizabeth Bryan, of Westgate; Casey Bryan Crookston, of West Union; Bethany Colleen Buelow, of Waterloo; Dylan Parker Johnson Artz, of Minnetonka, Minnesota; Timothy Joseph Duffy, of Fairbank; Deanna Eileen Jensen, of Oelwein; Craig Justin Manthei, of Stewartville, Minnesota; Samuel Robert Emery, of Marion; Bee Vang, of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Donna Mae Dravis, of Waverly; Shannon Roy Knickerbocker, of Luana; Sean Raymond Wright, of Dubuque; Sharon Rae Decker, of Fayette; Austin Allan Randall, of McGregor; Allison M. Ingels, of Maynard; Nicholas Wilson Roemer, of West Union; Robert H Quinn III, of Penfield, New York; Tahseen Husain, of Cedar Falls; Brenda Lea Dennis, of Castalia; Teresa Jean Nuss, of Tripoli; Trinity Jo Brincks, of Fredericksburg; Joyce Louise Schott, of Clermont; Kristen Marie Hackman, of West Union; Garret David Gibson, of Clermont; Alexander James Bass, of Waterloo; Sally Ann Mihm, of Fort Atkinson; Lynn Marie Knipper, of Lamont; Bryan David Christophersen Ridgeway; Natasha Iris Toews, of Hawkeye; Brett William Broughton, of Rowley; and Tyler Dean Wagner, of Castalia.
OTHER — Shea Cameron Henderson of North English (failure to maintain or use safety); Darnell Kwame Hanson, of Justice, Illinois (unauthorized use of emergency vehicle lighting); Cory Allen Odell, of West Union (dark window or windshield); Arica Kalee Marcum, of Maynard (no valid driver’s license, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Carson John Kohlmeyer, of Cedar Rapids (registration violation); James Lee Blue Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety); Tanner Ronald Ward, of Fayette (failure to maintain or use safety); Tyler Dean Wagner, of Castalia (improper overtaking on the right); Troy Thomas Thompson, of Oelwein (failure to obey traffic control device); Yakia Venice Denton, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety); Levi Todd Yost, of Hawkeye (maximum width of vehicle); Jonathan Joseph Kessell, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety); Emily Lynette Kline, of Fayette (failure to maintain or use safety); Jeremy Charles Lueder West Union (failure to maintain or use safety); Rhett Jens Jensen, of Elgin (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Terrence Joseph Finn, of West Union (no valid drivers license ); and Kristin Anne Ulstad Propson, of Decorah (operation without registration).