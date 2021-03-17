Civil
Cases filed Feb. 12-26
Veridian Credit Union v. Lucas J. Ash, parties in possession. Foreclosure petition filed Feb. 18 for 310 Sixth Street NE, Oelwein.
Maynard Savings Bank v. Ricky Lee Baker, Iowa Department of Revenue, State of Iowa, US Department of Justice. Foreclosure petition filed Feb. 22 on property recorded in Fayette County warranty deed 2005-1762, mortgage recorded in 2005-1763.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp v. Zakary Allen Kriener, of West Union. Petition filed Feb. 12 seeking to collect $14,705.70 plus interest.
Veridan Credit Union v. Zakary Allen Kriener of West Union. Petition filed Feb. 12 seeking to collect $15,851.06 plus interest.
Roger D. Dugan, v. Oelwein Housing Cooperative. A petition seeking more than $10,000 in damages was filed Feb. 12. Dugan says he was leasing an apartment at 102 8th Ave. NW, Oelwein, from the cooperative on Feb. 14, 2019, when he slipped an fell on a wooden ramp that was covered with ice and snow. The cooperative’s failure to clear the ramp led to his being injured, Dugan says.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare dba Covenant Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Satorial Memorial Hospital v. Matthew John and Mary R. Wildebour, of Oelwein. A petition seeking to collect $8,565.95 plus interest was filed Feb. 5.
Onemain Financial Group, L.L.C. as servicer for (ASF) Wilmington Trust N.A. v. Aubrey Saunders. A petition seeking to collect $7,678.65 in debt was filed Feb. 18.
Discover Bank v. Ashley Kunkle-Ehn. A petition seeking to collect $29,742.86 in debt plus interest was filed Feb. 18
Discover Bank v. Scott Allan Garrison, of Oelwein. A petition seeking to collect $7,081.71 in debt plus interest was filed Feb. 18.
Case results Feb. 12-26
Connie Kay Rau, v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. Dismissed with prejudice Feb. 18 at plaintiff’s request.
Jamie Dawn Wenthe, v. Mark Charles Kuennen. Dismissed with prejudice on Feb. 19 by plaintiff.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp v. Shayleen A. O’Loughlin, of Fayette. The plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the case without prejudice on Feb. 24