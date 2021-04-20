CIVIL COURT
Results
Livestock Express v. Richard Allen Dean, dba Dean Family Trucking, Judgment filed April 2 in favor of Livestock Express for the possession of a 1992 Kenworth truck.
Rocky Friedlein, v. Joshua Joel Gyorko and Teena P. Hutchinson. Default judgment filed April 5 in favor of Friedlein for $33,900 plus interest and court costs.
Filings
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB dba Christina Trust as trustee for PNPMS Trust II v. Jeannie Marie and Jeffery Lee Frazer, and parties in possession, and Autovest, LLC, Bankunited, NA. Foreclosure petition filed April 12 for a two-family dwelling at 525 1st St SW, Oelwein.
Abby Louise Folsom v. Madison National Life Insurance Co. A non-jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. March 30, 2022 in Folsom’s lawsuit filed Feb. 5 against Madison National Life Insurance for denying long term disability benefits due if she was able to provide medical evidence that she met the plan’s definition of disability. Folsom, a former Oelwein Community Schools teacher provided opinions from five medical providers that she was unable to work because of a debilitating condition, the lawsuit says. Among a list of nine affirmative defenses, the company says it fulfilled its obligations to Folsom under the plan, that she has not provided sufficient proof of disability or continuing disability as required and recognized by the plan, and that she has not pursued reasonable medical treatment to improve her condition.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC v. James Anthony Maddigan. Petition filed April 12 for a monetary judgment of $15,947.48 plus costs.
SMALL CLAIMS
Results
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Mary Marie Phillips, of Oelwein. Dismissed without prejudice April 8.
Second Round Sub, LLC, Golden Valley, Minn. v. Monica Lynn Koth, of Westgate. Stipulated judgment filed April 2 for the plaintiff for $1,686.95 plus interest and court costs.
Cedar River Finance Co., of Cedar Rapids v. Danielle Marie Fink, of Oran. Default judgment filed April 5 for the plaintiff for $1,880.71 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank, of Des Moines v. Jamie Rae Lein, of Arlington. Dismissed April 9 with prejudice.
BCG Equities, LLC, of Brookfield, Wis. v. Keith Andrew Wurtzinger, of West Union. Default judgment filed April 2 for the plaintiff for $615.33 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Franciscan Sisters Inc., of Oelwein v. Patricia Ann and Shane Allen Smith, of Arlington. Dismissed April 8 with prejudice
Veridian Credit Union, of Waterloo v. Cody Charles Aiello, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed April 5 for the plaintiff for $3,201.79 plus interest and court costs.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., of Cedar Falls v. Colleen Dawn Drees, of West Union. Judgment filed April 6 for the plaintiff for $576.91 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Becky Lynn and Terry Rex Stanton, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 6 seeking to evict the Stantons from 124 5th Ave. NE, Oelwein. The court issued an order April 20 that they be removed from the premises on April 23.
Filings
Kevin Jon and Denise Lanore Wilson, of Oelwein, v. Timothy Arthur Ladeburg, of Oelwein. After serving Ladeburg a Notice to Quit on March 8 related to a real estate contract for 209 7th St. SW, the Wilsons filed a petition on March 23 seeking to evict Ladeburg.
Ally Financial Inc., of Plymouth, Minn. v. Eric James Shauman, of Fayette. Petition filed April 1 for a money judgment of $5,426.48 plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Timothy Parrish, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 2 for a money judgment of $2,775.85 plus court costs.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Eric Eugene Larson, of West Union. Petition filed April 2 for a money judgment of $2,913.83 plus court costs.
Veridian Credit Union, of Waterloo v. Joseph Cyril Wolfe, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 2 for a money judgment of $3,747.80 plus court costs and interest.
Ronald Lynn Winter, of Oelwein v. Becky Lynn and Terry Rex Stanton, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 6 for a money judgment of $4,800 plus court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., of West Des Moines v. Colton Gage, of Wadena. Petition filed April 7 for a money judgment of $2,058.14 plus interest and court costs.
Dan Sage, of Oelwein v. Mark Eubanks and Christina Ward, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 8 for a money judgment of $4,650 plus court costs.
Dan Sage, of Oelwein v. Mark Eubanks and Christina Ward, of Oelwein. Petition filed April 8 seeking eviction of Eubanks and Ward from 407 1st St. NE, Oelwein.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn. v. Scott Brady Sayer, of West Union. Petition filed April 8 for a money judgment of $589.18 plus court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn. v. Timmy Gene Cates, of Arlington. Petition filed April 9 for a money judgment of $1,052.25.