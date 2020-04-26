TRAFFIC
SPEEDING – Keagan James Pinter of Cedar Rapids, Dawn N Bani Domi of Saint Charles, Montana Thomas Marchant of Iowa Falls, Pamela Rachel Lutgen of North Branch, Jerry Eldon Swaggerty III of Cedar Falls, Matthew Michael Hensley of Waucoma, Andrea Paige Tobin of Waterloo, Cole Gaven Cannon of Oelwein, Brittany Kay McIntyre of Independence, Joshua Jay Hanson of Viroqua, Wis., Gabriella Anne Fiorino of Hazleton, and Allison Nicole Merritt of Fayette.
OTHER – Alicia Dawn Miller of Hazleton, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating a non-registered vehicle; Joshua James Carter of Sherrill, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Jackie Marie Wegner of Oelwein, operating a non-registered vehicle; Allyssa Michele Garrison of Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Jordan Tyler Kline of Elkader, failure to maintain registration plate; Christopfell Calixte of Decorah, operation without registration card or plate; Jennifer Marie Brundrett of Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Stephen Michael Henkel Jr. of Galva, no valid driver’s license; Cole Gaven Cannon of Oelwein, violation of graduated license condition; Michael Blake Irvin of Oelwein, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Jaguar Steven Espe of Oelwein, careless driving; Jessica Anne Bathke of Maynard, no valid driver’s license; Russel Joseph Olander, failure to maintain or use safety belts; and Allysa Michele Garrison of Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
CRIMINAL
Case results
Jericho Adam Coonfare, 36, of Volga, pleaded guilty on April 10 to possession of methamphetamine, third offense, and was sentenced April 17 to two to five years of probation on a suspended sentence of five years in prison and a $750 fine plus 35% surcharge. He received credit for time served in jail.
Sabrina Anastacia Tenge, 40, of West Union, pleaded guilty April 8 to possession of contraband in a correctional facility and was sentenced to two to five years of probation on a suspended sentence of five years in prison and a $750 fine plus 35% surcharge.
SMALL CLAIMS
Results
LVNV Funding LLC v Andrea Lynn Dean dismissed with prejudice April 8.
Robert Estes v. Kyle Robert Hundorf and Adam Poncho Jans. Judgment filed for Estes April 8 for $6,500 in damages plus interest and costs. Estes was injured in a crash in which Hundorf was driving the other vehicle and was found negligent by the court.
Midland Credit Management v. Bruce Allen Kraus. A default judgment was filed April 8 in favor of Midland for $520.88 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding LLC v. Richard Richards of Oelwein. A judgment by default was filed April 8 in favor of Midland for $514.62 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Tieskoetter Collision Center LLC of Sumner. Petition for a money judgment was dismissed April 13 without prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Joseph Robert Hedgman, of Oelwein. Mercy Hospital filed a petition April 8 for a money judgment of $659.83 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Abby Gail and Joseph D. Kullen, of Oelwein. Mercy Hospital filed a petition April 9 for a money judgment of $551.65 plus interest and court costs.
Collection Professionals Inc, of Macomb, Ill. v. Elaine Schulmeister, of Fayette. Collection professionals filed a petition on April 13 for a money judgment of $571 plus interest and court costs.
SilverEdge Coop of Edgewood v. Mark Schnell, of Arlington. SilverEdge filed a petition April 9 for a money judgment of $1,420 plus court costs.
CIVIL
Cases filed
Livestock Express Inc. of Waucoma v. Richard Dean dba Dean Family Trucking of Hawkeye. Livestock Express filed a petition April 13 to take possession of a 1992 Kenworth truck valued at $30,000.
Lynch Livestock Inc. dba Spillville Mill v. Brodie Bushman of Castalia. Lynch Livestock filed a petition April 13 seeking $8,707.70, which it says is Bushman’s unpaid balance on goods delivered to him.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jennifer L. Gaffney, of Oelwein. Midland filed a petition April 13 seeking to collect $8,389.37 in unpaid debt.