CIVIL
Case results
Don Allen Reinhart, 41, of Elgin v. State of Iowa. Reinhart no longer needs to register with the Iowa sex offender registry as he had been required by the sentence for a 2005 Clayton County conviction on two counts of lascivious acts with a child. He was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for five years. He petitioned on May 17 to have the registration requirement of his sentence modified. According to the order, Reinhart has been on the sex offender registry for more than five years, he successfully completed all sex offender treatment programs and he has been assessed and found to be low-risk to reoffend. The county attorneys in Fayette and Clayton County as well as his victim, did not object, the order from District Court Judge Richard Stochl also says.
Discover Bank v. Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, of Oelwein. A petition seeking a money judgment was dismissed with prejudice May 15
Marine Credit Union v. Austin Franzen and Mariah Gean Alysworth, of West Union. A petition for a money judgment was dismissed without prejudice on June 14.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. James Anthony Maddigan. A default judgment for the plaintiff for $6,937.05 was filed June 11.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Robert Alan Bergman. A judgment for the plaintiff for $12,344.24 plus interest and court costs was filed June 10.
Case filings
Northeast Security Bank v. Leslie Laverne Tyler, Judith Elaine Tyler, Connie Jean Conner and Parties In Possession. A petition to foreclose on the real estate at 701 S. Main St., Fayette, was filed May 17.
Katherine Mary Thomas v. Upper Iowa University. The trial in this employment discrimination lawsuit is set to begin at 9 a.m., Aug. 3, 2022, at the Fayette County Courthouse, says a ordered filed May 13.
Birdnow Motor Trade v. Zachary Shannon, of Oelwein. Birdnow filed a petition June 15 claiming breach of contract and breach of a not-to-compete covenant and requesting damages and a permanent injunction against Shannon working for a direct competitor.
Community Bank of Oelwein v. Melissa Kay Cook, of Oelwein. A petition seeking possession of a 2014 KIA Optima Lx as the result of alleged default was filed June 11.