CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Valerie Sue Knospe, 33, of Randalia, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and possession of marijuana and received a deferred judgment. She was placed on two years of probation. A civil penalty of $855 on the child endangerment count was suspended, but a $430 penalty on the possession count was imposed. Eight additional criminal counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with prosecution.
Dalton James Bunn, 22, of Maynard, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to use pseudoephedrine to manufacture and was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served. A $1,025 fine and surcharge were suspended. The sentenced is to run concurrent to that imposed in two other cases. A second count was dismissed.
Drake William Kindon, 23, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief and received a deferred judgment. He was placed on two years of probation. A civil penalty of $855 was suspended. He was ordered to pay restitution to two people, $252.52 to one and $373.75 to the other.
Brittany Ann Piper, 30, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor. She received a fine of $430 plus a surcharge. Two other counts — a Class D felony — and a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with prosecution.
Charles Edward Hancock, 35, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary as a habitual felon and received a suspended 15-year prison sentence but was ordered to reside at the West Union Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits can be obtained. If his prison sentence is imposed he will serve a minimum of three years. He was also ordered to pay victim restitution of $950, to which his attorney filed an objection.
New felony cases
Ashley Marie White, 34, of Elgin, is charged with a Class B felony controlled substance violation and two Class D felony counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense.
Shane Allen Howard Jr, 37, of Wadena, is charged with a Class B felony controlled substance violation, possession of methamphetamine-first offense (serious misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor).
Paul Anthony Glenn, 32, of Elgin, is charged with third-degree burglary (Class D felony). He is accused of entering a residence in a trailer court on Wadena Road on June 23 uninvited and was asked to leave but refused to cooperate.