CIVIL
Cases filed
The city of West Union v. A & J Agency Inc., Richard Woodard, Woodard Inc. Service Co., Iowa municipal Insurance, LTD and Contintental Western Insurance Company. The city contends that the defendants negligently failed to procure employment practices liability coverage that would have covered litigation against the city in 2019 that cost it about $400,000. The defendants A trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. July 20, 2022.
The city of Oelwein v. Crystal B. Becker, Regions Bank, Parties in Possession. The city filed a petition for title to abandoned property on Dec. 16 in regard to 17 5th Ave. SW, Oelwein, owned by Crystal Becker. The city claims the unoccupied property is beyond repair and creates unsafe, unsanitary environment.
Viafield v. Tanner R. Ward, of Fayette. Viafield filed a petition Dec. 4 to collect $213,820.31 plus interest and costs.
Premier Real Estate, LLC v. Steffen Electric, Inc. and Larry Steffen. Premier filed a petition seeking damages in excess of $1 million. Premier alleges the defendants did not complete the winterization of a 162,000-square-foot warehouse at 301 5th Ave., Oelwein, in 2018. In February 2018, the fire sprinkler system froze and burst as did valves controlling the supply of water to the building, causing water damage in the building and the loss of rent.
Case results
Discover Bank v. Randall A. Kaune, Sr., of Fayette. Summary judgment filed Dec. 14 for Discover Bank of $12,171.96 plus interest and costs.
Hillcrest Home, Inc. v. Gladys and Leroy Mahoney, of Westgate. Judgment filed Dec. 9 for Hillcrest Home of $28,044 plus interests and costs.
Gold Standard Farms, LLC v. Jack Whisnant, Rain Crow Ranch American Pasture Pork, LLC. On motion of plaintiff, dismissed with prejudice at plaintiff’s costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Christopher E. Goldsmith. Default judgment filed Dec. 9 for Midland Credit Management of $10,199.90 plus interest and court costs.