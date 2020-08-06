FELONY CASES
Jason Scott Reynolds, 49, of West Union, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. His bail was set at $1,500 cash or surety. According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds was contracted to build a residential garage in West Union in July of 2019 and has collected more than $10,000 in payments for material and labor to complete the project, which has not been started. Court documentation indicates a theft of $71,868.27.
Jowayne Marquist Phillips, 21, of Waterloo, is charged with child endangerment-serious injury. Phillips was arrested on Aug. 1 and incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail. His bail was set at $20,000 cash or surety. According to the criminal complaint, the Oelwein Police Department was noticed at 1:22 p.m. Friday, July 17, of an infant in critical condition at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein. An investigation concluded that Phillips, the child’s father and caretaker, caused serious and likely permanent injury to the child through a “series of intentional acts” and “used unreasonable force, torture or cruetly.” The court appointed Attorney Gregory Schiller of Monona to represent Phillips.
Luke Brett Lembke, 32, of Clermont, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used and gathering where marijuana is used. His bail was set at a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Elkader, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third or subsequent offense), gathering where controlled substances are used and gathering where marijuana is used. His bail was set at a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, of Clermont, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used and gathering where marijuana is used.
Abby Sue Hinck, 19, of Clermont, is charged with gathering where marijuana is used, gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of a controlled substance (second offense), unlawful possession of prescription drug, and second offense possession of marijuana.
Daryl Micheal Nailing, 29, of Decorah, is charged with domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury and obstruction of emergency communications. According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 5:12 a.m., Nailing attempted to take a phone away from his wife during an argument referring to another male she had been talking to. He then allegedly hit her with a wooden rod and sat on top of her and began to choke her with his hands. He eventually left the residence and was found by authorities who brought him to the Fayette County Jail. His bail was set at a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond and he qualifies for a court-appointed attorney.
Michael Nelson Root, 19, of Castalia, is charged with using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense, which is a Class C felony. According to the criminal complaint, on June 19 Root conspired with four juveniles to commit a robbery at Echo Valley State Park and then robbed four people at gunpoint. His bail was set at $75,000 cash. This is an additional charge following the filing of two counts of first-degree robbery and second-degree theft.