TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Teresa Ann Hageman, of Hawkeye; Blake Nicholas Reichter, of Hawkeye; Trenten Blake Fucaloro, of Urbandale; Daniel Timothy Tollstam, of Cedar Rapids; Jeremiah Alexander Sullivan, of Oelwein; Leta Faye Hageman, of Calmar; Liza Kay Landis, of Westgate; Suzette Marie Lausier, of Hawkeye; Paul W. Trafelet, of Hawkeye; John O. Falb, of West Union; Kyley Joe Lawson, of Waukon; Jennie Ann Olson, of Sumner; Derric Lucus Wilson, of Independence; Zachary Lee Willging, of Dubuque; Adam Joseph Keller, of West Union; Anthony Reed Martin, of Randalia; Carson John Kohlmeyer, of Cedar Rapids; Jesi Jill Kroeze, of Clarksville; Marc Joseph Miller, of Denver; Sarah Joy Mead, of Concord, California; Roddy Dale Hruska, of Waterloo; Makayla Brooke Genck, of Waukee; and David Lee Garrigus, of Oelwein.
OTHER — Debra Kay Drilling, of Hawkeye (no valid driver’s license); Kunickshal Lateayshal Lore Robinson, of Postville (driving while license denied); Jennifer Nicole Williams, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Randal Martin Hamlett, of Arlington (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Lonnie Anthony Lansing, of Fort Atkinson (operating non-registered vehicle); Marianne Kay French, of Elkader (operation without registration card or plate); Jacob Charles Downs, of Fayette (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Julie A Hansen, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Anthony Reed Martin, of Randalia (unsafe passing); Deven Donald Schultz, of Hawkeye (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Peyton Joseph Bieber, of Waukon (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Jennifer Lynn Engler, of West Union (no valid driver’s license); Kevin Lee Vanheiden, of Waterloo (no valid driver’s license); Makenzie Amelia Kuhn, of Cedar Rapids (operation without registration).
CIVIL
Case result
Tami A. Hill and Kelsey N. Mcleod, of Jesup v. Brian Lee Meyer, Quality Distributors, Inc., and American Family Mutual Insurance Company. This lawsuit regarding a 2018 car crash was dismissed with prejudice on July 12 because a settlement was reached.
Cases filed
Mark Robert and Max Joseph Hyman, of Oelwein v. Pekin Insurance Company. Petition filed July 9 alledging breach of contract because Pekin Insurance denied a claim regarding damage to a house and garage by a July 9, 2020 storm. Plaintiff is seeking a judgment in excess of $10,000.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC v. Michael James Kennedy. Petition filed July 14 seeking debt collection of $8,433.83 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Christine M. Kaune. Petition filed July 14 seeking debt collection of $10,538.28 plus interest and court costs.
SMALL CLAIMS
Claim results
LVNV Funding LLC of Plymouth, Minnesota v. Addison Edward Martin, of Fayette. Default judgment filed July 14 for LVNV for $968.72 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield, of Charles City v. Jackie Jo Rema, of Elgin. Judgment filed July 14 for Viafield for $514.65 plus interest and court costs
Overhead Door of Waterloo Inc. v. David Arlin Wright, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed July 14 for Overhead Door for $585.05 plus interest and court costs.
Claims filed
Midland Credit Management, Inc., of West Des Moines v. Tracy Jo Larson, of Oelwein. Petition filed July 12 for a money judgment of $1,863.50 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., of West Des Moines v. Christoper A. Van Note, of Oelwein. Petition filed July 12 for a money judgment of $696.20 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., of West Des Moines v. Nicole Alissa Kleppe, of Waucoma, Petition filed July 12 for a money judgment of $1,251.74.
Deborah Ann Guyer, of Clermont, dba Brick City Inn v. Miembro Augstin Porras, of Clermont. Petition filed July 13 seeking eviction from 122 Mill St. Apt. 4, Clermont.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters, Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Jan Marie Thompson, of Oelwein. Petition filed July 14 for a money judgment of $651.62 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, of Des Moines, v. Jennifer Lynn Larson, of West Union. Petition filed July 15 for a money judgment of $2,331.41 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank NA of Golden Valley, Minnesota v. Ashley Marie Rubino, of Oelwein. Petition filed July 15 for a money judgment of $1,855.29 plus court costs.
CRIMINAL
Felony case result
Tyler Joseph Moore, 23, of Oelwein, had his probation revoked and a 10-year prison sentence was imposed from a 2019 burglary conviction. According to court documents, probation revocation was sought because he was charged with driving while license revoked on March 26, tested positive for methamphetamine in April, and missed appointments with his probation officer.