CIVIL
Case results
City of Oelwein v. Estate Of Connie Oakes c/o Thomas Oakes, surviving spouse, Estate Recovery and parties in possesion. A default judgment was filed June 21 that the property at 123 6th Ave. NE, Oelwein has been abandoned and is a public nusance not fit for human habitation. The court directed the county auditor to transfer the title to the city.
Brenda Henry and Randy Lee Henry, of Oran; B.H of Decorah; and the Estate of Henry Dustyn Lee v. state of Iowa. A compromise and settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Dystyn Henry was approved by the court on June 8. Details were not included in online court documents. The case was dismissed with prejudice on June 18. The suit alleged negilgence on behalf of the state in the suicide of Dustyn Henry while he was a court-ordered resident of the Waterloo Residential Facility.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Curtis L. Thyer. This petition for a monetary judgment was dismissed without prejudice on June 21.
Snap-on Credit LLC V. Cody John Opperman. A summary judgment for the plaintiff for $3,953.99 plus interest and court costs was filed June 23.
Discover Bank V. Courtney Samantha Hedeman. A stipulated judgment for the plaintiff was filed June 25 for $14,513.87 less credits of $1,000 plus interest and court costs. A monthly payment plan was established.
Case filings
Heritage Mutual Insurance Association and Kurt Drilling, of Waucoma v. Loren Franzen, of West Union dba Loren Franzen Construction. The plaintiff filed a petition on March 10 seeking damages related to an agricultural building under construction that collapsed because of wind. A jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 16, 2022.
Karen Marie Matt v. Donald M Leyh Revocable Trust and Jeffrey Scott Leyh, trustee. Matt filed a petition June 23 seeking the removal of Jeffrey Leyh as trustee claiming breach of fiduciary duty and abuse of his position as trustee.
Viafield v. Eugene Rose. A petition for a money judgment of $31,238.93 plus interest and court costs was filed June 21.
Vagts Dairy LLC, Andrew L. Vagts, Joan E. Vagts, And Mark S. Vagts v. Allamakee Clayton Electric Cooperative, Inc. and Northern Natural Gas Company. A jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 18, 2023.