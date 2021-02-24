Felony case results
Cody Mason Skidmore, 30, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a Class D felony, and operating while intoxicated-first offense as part of an agreement with prosecution and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation. On the heroin charge, he received a suspended prison sentence of up to five years. A fine of $1,025 plus 15% surcharge was also suspended. On the drunken driving charge, he received a jail sentence of 58 days suspended and two days imposed. A fine of $1,250 plus 15% surcharge was imposed.
Lisa Jo Sims, 45, of Waucoma, pleaded guilty to delivery of marijuana to persons under 18 as part of an agreement with prosecution. She was given a deferred judgment and placed on two to five years of supervised probation. A $1,000 civil penalty was suspended.
Alissa Hazel Lucas, 22, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana as part of an agreement with prosecution and received a deferred judgment. She was placed on informal probation for one year.
Michael Robert Becker, 35, of Fayette, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary as part of an agreement with prosecution and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation. He received a suspended prison sentenced of five years and a suspended fine of $1,025 plus 15% surcharge. He was ordered to pay $2,050 in restitution jointly with Dalton James Bunn.
Felony charges
Misty Lorraine Lillibridge, 20, of Fayette, is charged with distribution to a person under the age 18, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, keeping places for controlled substances and gathering where controlled substances are used.
Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 34, of Anamosa, is charged with first-degree burglary, domestic assault-third or subsequent offense, and public intoxication. He was arrested Jan. 22 on a warrant issued Dec. 17. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Trent Jason Fitzpatrick, 50, of Maynard, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. According to court documents, after Fitzpatrick was arrested Nov. 28 on a charge of domestic abuse assault, he posted a $5,000 bond on Dec. 1 to get out of jail. On that day, he then allegedly slashed the seats of a 2014 Dodge Durango, scratched the exterior paint and broke exterior trim pieces. The estimated damage was $6,800.87. A trial is scheduled for March 10 on the domestic assault charge.
Cameron Jon Wilson, 25, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of contraband in the Fayette County Jail, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana-second offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Cory Arden Hursey, 34, of West Union, is charged with second-offense sex offender registration violation, a Class D felony.
Ronald Craig Dean, 43, of Oelwein, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and trespass causing injury or damage, a serious misdemeanor. He is accused of removing wood from a shed that was on the property of a vacant house in Oelwein. He removed so much wood that the shed collapsed on him, according to the criminal complaint.
Ryan William Eickhoff, 33, of Oelwein, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct-influence enterprise, a Class B felony. His bail was set at $15,000 cash or surety. He is accused of using a checkbook that belonged to another person for financial gain. He was on probation for forgery charges in Fayette County at the time, according to the criminal complaint.