TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Angela Anne Gephart, of Oelwein; Aaron George Andersen, of Clinton; Alyssa R Fink, of Plainfield, Ill.; Alma Mae Meyer, of Marion; Tate Michael Lofdahl, of Green Bay, Wis.;
OTHER — Kenneth Earnest Bishop, of West Union (no valid driver’s license); Skylar Battaglia, of Anamosa (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Cory Allen Odell, of West Union (dark window or windshield and operation without registration card or plate); Michelle Rae Williams, of Independence (operating non-registered vehicle); Clark Michael Urban Jr, of Shellsburg (operation without registration card or plate); Destiny Marie Quario, of Oelwein (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Justin Jeffrey Barrette, of Strawberry Point (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Justin Jeffrey Barrette, of Strawberry Point (operation without registration card or plate); Kunickshal Lateayshal Lore Robinson, of Postville (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Oswaldo Nicolas Raymundo, of Cedar Rapids (no valid driver’s license); Seth Joel Forbes, of Riverside, Calif. (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Trenton Daniel Kelly, of Clermont (dark window or windshield); Sydney Catharine Baumgartner, of Arlington (use electronic communication device); and Jeremy Allan Villa, of Austin, Minn. (no valid driver’s license).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Danny James Huffman, 54, of West Union, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony, and sentenced to up to 15 years in jail, the mandatory minimum. Three other counts were dismissed. He was credited for time served.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 21, of Elkader pleaded guilty to gathering where controlled substances are used, a Class D felony, and received 2 to 5 years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of five years and a suspended fine of $750 plus surcharge. The charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Dominick James Watson, 23, of Sumner, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of failure to carry a permit to carry weapons, a simple misdemeanor, and was fined $105 plus surcharge and received a suspended 30-day jail sentence.
Tyler James Tessmer, 19, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony, and was ordered confined to the West Union Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits are obtained. He also was placed on probation for 24 to 60 months. He must register on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and pay a $260 civil penalty and will be under supervision as if on parole for 10 years.
He received a suspended prison sentence of up to five years and a suspended $1,025 fine plus surcharge. In his guilty plea he admitted to soliciting a 12-year-old child around June-July 2020 to engage in a sex act. According to the criminal complaint, he did it over text and Snapchat messages. A no-contact order is in place to protect his victim.
Rocky Lee Burke, of La Crosse, Wis., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated-first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He received suspended jail sentences and a suspended $855 fine plus surcharge. He was fined $1,025 plus a surcharge on the OWI conviction.