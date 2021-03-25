CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 35, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty on March 21 as part of an agreement with prosecution to the Class D felony of third-degree burglary, and was placed on probation for two to five years with a suspended sentence of five years in prison, a $750 fine plus 15% surcharge. A second count of third-degree burglary as well as a one count of third-degree theft were dismissed. Restitution is required. The sentence will run concurrent with that resulting from Schmelzer guilty plea to the Class D felony charge of stalking.
Jordan Tyler Kline, of Elkader, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to possession of methamphetamine (first offense), a serious misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days served, and fined $430 plus a 15% surcharge and court costs.
Rachelle Yvonne Kingsley, 59, of West Union, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony. She was sentenced to up to five years in prison with credit for time served. A fine of $1,025 plus 15% surcharge was suspended and two other counts were dismissed.
James Lee Thorne, 27, of West Union Residential Facility, pleaded guilty to voluntary absence from custody, a serious misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He received a 365-day jail sentence plus a fine of $430 plus 15% surcharge.
Mark Thomas Macinnis, 37, of West Union, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecution to sex offender registration violation (second offense as a habitual felon), a Class D felony. He was placed on two to three years of supervised probation. He was ordered to reside at the West Union Residential Facility for up to one year or until maximum benefits can be obtained. He received a suspended sentence of 15 years in prison with credit for time served. He will serve a minimum term of 3 years if sentence is imposed.
Felony cases filed
Rick Alan Butterfield, 49, of Oelwein, is charged with willful injury (causing serious injury), a Class C felony. His bond was set at $25,000 and posted March 23.
Zachary Martin Van Brunning, 26, of Waterloo, is charged with willful injury (causing bodily injury), a Class C felony, and the aggravated misdemeanors of carrying weapons (knife used in crime) and operating a vehicle without owners’ consent. His bond was set at $17,500 cash only.
Brent Edward Bast, 49, of New Hampton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (third or subsequent offense) and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, Class D felonies