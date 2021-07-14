CIVIL
Case results
John Deere Waterloo Works v. Theodore Malget of Fayette County. Appeal of a decision by the Iowa Workers Compensation Commission was dismissed July 6 without prejudice
Discover Bank v. Pamela Sue Banke, of Oelwein. Judgement filed July 2 for Discover Bank for $8,581.34 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Craig A. Bennett. Judgement filed July 2 for Discover Bank for $22,850.56 plus interest and court costs.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Joseph Cyril Wolfe, of Oelwein. Dismissed a petition for a monetary judgement July 1 without prejudice
Discover Bank v. Joshua Hedeman. Judgement filed July 2 for Discover Bank for $28,255.67 in damages, $260 in court costs and interest.
Case filed
Greenstate Credit Union v. Ted Lauth, of Oelwein. Petition filed July 1 seeking $9,732.39, plus $3,695.64 in interest as well as additional interest and court costs.