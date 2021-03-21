CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Cameron Jon Wilson, 26, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14 to one county of domestic abuse assault by impeding airflow and causing bodily injury. On March 1 he was sentenced to up to five years in prison and received a suspended $750 fine plus 15% surcharge. A hearing for the reconsideration of the sentence is scheduled for June 7.
Blaine Michael Recker, 24, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was placed on supervised probation for two years on a suspended jail sentence of 173 days in jail and a suspended fine of $855 plus 15% surcharge. Seven days in jail was imposed with credit for time served. He drove his 2005 GMC Envoy into the side of a 2002 Toyota Camry on Aug. 7 in Putnam Township after an argument, according to court documents.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Elkader, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of methamphetamine-first offense as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days serve and was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430 plus 15% surcharge and other court costs. He was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and to follow all recommendations.
Blaine Michael Recker, 24, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecution. He was placed on two years probation on a suspended 173 days in jail and a suspended $855 fine plus 15% surcharge. Seven days in jail was imposed.
Cases filed
Zackery Michael Frazer, 27, of St. Lucas, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony.
Drake William Kindon, 23, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. He is accused of puncturing tires at the Wadena Road trailer park in Fayette.