Small claims
Case results
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Jaycob Weber, of Oelwein. Midland dismissed its petition for a money judgment without prejudice on Feb. 16.
Michael Raymond Recker, of Arlington, v. Kyle Alan Kregel, of Wadena, and Zachary Alan Miller, of Hawkeye. Recker dismissed his petition for a money judgment with prejudice on Feb. 17.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Lacey Lynn Smith, of Arlington. A default judgment was filed Feb. 25 in favor of the plaintiff for $708.87 plus interest.
Norman Joseph Einck, of West Union, v. Michael and Tina Johnson, of West Union. Einck’s petition to evict the Johnsons from 114 E. Plum St., West Union, was denied Feb. 14 because of the Center for Disease Control order that tenants cannot be removed if they are unable to pay rent. The prohibition is an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Johnsons will still accrue rental charges and the court said they should contact the state about rental aid, which if received is to be turned over or paid directly to Einck.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo, v. Janet Ann McLaury, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $721.72 plus interest was filed Feb. 23.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., Waterloo v. Jeffrey Daniel Meyer, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $658.85 plus interest was filed Feb. 23.
Mercy Hospital Inc, Waterloo, v. Eric Lee Rahe and Amy Sue Rahe, of Oelwein. A judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $477 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 17.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo, v. Brady Leland Woodward, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $3,177.07 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 23.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo, v. Samantha Jo and Brian Anthony Williams, of Oelwein. A judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $683.01 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 23.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo v. Jan Marie Thompson, of Oelwein. A judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $2,764.60 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 16.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo v. Kristen and Charles E. Wengel, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $1,022.44 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 23.
LVNV Funding LLC of Plymouth, Minn., v. Paula J Oakes, of Lamont. A default judgement in favor of the plaintiff for $1,127.26 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 17.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn., v. Patricia Arlene Ritter, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $1,390.62 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 23.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo, v. Joseph Michael Levendusky, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $780.40 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 16.
Mercy Hospital Inc., of Waterloo, v. Kayleigh Jane Harger, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $1,333.82 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 16.
Crown Asset Management L.L.C., Des Moines, v. Joshua David Pattison, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $1,791.02 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 23.
LVNV Funding L.L.C., Plymouth, Minn., v. Paula J. Oakes, of Lamont. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $1,039.70 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 17.
BankIowa, of Independence v. Derek A. Cameron, of Oelwein. A default judgment in favor of the plaintiff for $535.38 plus interest and court costs was filed Feb. 23.
Konstantinos Spiro Kapnisis, of West Union, v. Miranda Baillageon, of West Union. Kapnisis petitioned on Feb. 23 to evict Baillageon from an apartment at 131 1/2 S. Vine St., West Union. A judgment was filed March 3 that Baillageon would remain in the property through March 7.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., Cedar Falls, v. Lanae Hansmeier, of Hawkeye. Satori dismissed its claim with prejudice on Feb. 25.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Michelle Westlake, of Oelwein, and Ryan Scott McCall, of Fairbank. A default judgment was filed March 16 in favor of the plaintiff for $5,162.76 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Cathy Vargason of Oelwein. The plaintiff on March 11 dismissed its claim without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, of Omaha v. Andrea Lynn Iseton, of Independence. A default judgment was filed March 16 in favor of the plaintiff for $1,035.86 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Service of Iowa Inc., of Oskaloosa, v. Nicholas Glenn and Chantel Ericson of Oelwein. A judgment in favor of the plaintiff was filed March 2 for $709.32 plus interest and court costs.
Cases filed
Second Round Sub, LLC, of Golden Valley, Minn. v. Monica Lynn Koth, of Westgate. The plaintiff filed a petition Feb. 12 for a money judgment of $1,686.95 plus court costs.
Sartori Memorial Hospital, of Cedar Falls v. Penny Jaye Martin, of Oelwein. The plaintiff filed a petition Feb. 13 for a money judgment of $2,618.18 plus interest and court costs
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Roger Dean Price, of Oelwein. The plaintiff filed a petition Feb. 14 for a money judgment of $530.60 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. dba as MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, v. Dillon John and Brooke Renee Sommerfelt, of Oelwein. The plaintiff filed a petition on Feb. 14 for a money judgment of $1,355.66 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc. dba MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center v. Adam Sotka, of Oelwein. The plaintiff filed a petition Feb. 14 for a money judgment of $1,411.74 plus interest and court costs
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Benjamin and Gwen G. Mahloch, of Oelwein. The plaintiff filed a petition Feb. 13 for a money judgment of $739 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Seth Adam Vargason of Oelwein. The plaintiff on Feb. 15 filed a petition for a money judgment of $1,821.52 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc. dba MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center v. Jessica Leeanne Sullivan, of Oelwein. The plaintiff filed a petition on Feb. 15 for a money judgment of $600 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn. v. Donna Peterson, of West Union. LVNV filed a petition Feb. 18 for a money judgment of $1,282.23 plus court costs and interest.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., of Oskaloosa, v. Fred Eickert, of West Union. The plaintiff filed a petition on Feb. 18 for a money judgment of $1,027.64 plus court costs and interest.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., of Oskaloosa, v. Monica M. Millard, of Oelwein. The plaintiff filed a petition Feb. 18 for a money judgment of $2,297.61 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank, of Golden Valley, Minn. v. Maggie J. Zummak, of Oelwein. Discover Bank filed a petition Feb. 18 for a money judgment of $5,475.09 plus interest and court costs.
Cedar River Finance Co. of Cedar Rapids, v. Danielle Marie Fink, of Oran. The plaintiff filed a petition Feb. 19 for a money judgment of $1,880.71 plus interest and court costs.
Hauge Associates, Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on behalf of Waverly Health Center v. Brooklyn Romanowski, of Sumner. Hauge Assoc. filed a petition Feb. 19 for a money judgment of $5,688.11 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn., v. Richard Glenn Martin, of Oelwein. LVNV filed a petition Feb. 22 for a money judgment of $1,108.05 plus interest and court costs.
Lvnv Funding LLC, of Plymouth, Minn. v. Cheyenne Gretillat, of Oelwein. LVNV petitioned on Feb. 22 for a money judgment of $861.13 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank Des Moines, v. Jamie Rae Lein, Arlington. Capital one filed a petition Feb. 24 for a money judgment of $3,451.75 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc. Waterloo, v. Benjamen Paul McAllen, of Arlington. Mercy Hospital filed a petition Feb. 24 for a money judgment of $623.28 plus interest and court costs.
DNF Associates, LLC, of Getzville, NY v. Robin Ann Eick, of Oelwein. DNF filed a petition on Feb. 24 for a money judgment of $1,396.03 plus interest and court costs.