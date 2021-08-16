TRAFFIC
SPEEDING — Adrian Amedeus Cleveland, of Cedar Falls; Annette Irene Barker, of Oelwein; Blake William Shaw, of Iowa City; Kirby Zachary, of Independence; Nicki Jo Cunniff, of Elma, New York; Martin Henry Rupprecht, of West Union; and Alessio Marcelo Diana, of Southington, Connecticut.
OTHER — Jordan Michael Deaton, of Waterloo (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Jordan Michael Suhr, of Oelwein (operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability); David Anthony Millis, of Greeley (failure to carry registration card); Carter John Harris, of St Cloud, Florida (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Jonathan Michael Briggs, of Fayette (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Blake William Shaw, of Iowa City (failure to maintain registration plate); Morganne Elizabeth Molseed, of West Union (fail to yield upon entering through highway); Jared Mason Opperman, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Rose Ann Rodriguez, of Oelwein (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Jerry Eldon Swaggerty III, of Waterloo (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Thomas Leo Sadler, of West Union (fail to yield upon entering through highway); Blake Rechkemmer, of Fairbank (fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way); Harry Clem Reicks, of Waucoma (maximum gross weight violation — 2001 to 3000); and Jerry Rodriguez, of West Union (registration violation).
CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Trent Jason Fitzpatrick, 51, of Maynard, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of simple assault- non domestic and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served. He was also fined $250 plus surcharge and court costs.
Jennifer Lee Krum, 29, Oelwein, pleaded builty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. She received a suspended 10-year prison sentence and a suspended $1,370 fine. She was placed on 2 to 5 years of probation. A second count was dismissed.
Cody Richard Reisner, 37, of West Union, pleaded guilty to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, as a habitual offender. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined $1,000 plus 15% surcharge.
Brent Edward Bast, 45, of West Union, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a correctional institution and received a suspended 5-year prison sentence and a suspended $1,025 fine plus surcharge. He was placed on probatiom for 2 to 5 years.
Michael Joseph Scott Pepin, 45, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to assault while participating in a felony, which is a Class D felony, and was placed on 2 to 5 years of probation on a suspended 5-year prison sentence and suspended $1,025 fine plus surcharge. Other charges were dismissed.