TRAFFIC

May 19 to June 10

SPEEDING — Kyle Steven Wirtz, of Washburn; Kevin Jon Gyldenvand, of West Des Moines; Debbie Jo Franzen, of West Union; Roberto Arturo Lopez, of Postville; Daniel Joseph Garland Stern, of Postville; Andrew Jason Rhoades, of Strawberry Point; Levi Tanner Miles, of Elgin; Taylor Lyn Borcherding, of Elgin; Jeffrey Scott Leyh, of Sumner; Crystal Jolene Straw, of Independence; Richard Paul Breuer, of Waterloo; Thomas Blaine Lawson, of Spring Grove, Minnesota; Sage Carolynn Randazzo, of Lake In The Hill, Illinois; Michael T Mccollum, of Madison, Wisconsin, Cody Allen Farr, of Hawkeye; Lindsey Roben Lyon, of West Union; Rohan De, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Alec Peter Quandahl, of Calmar; Heather Ann Holt, of Fairbank; Cary Joseph Mihm, of Fort Atkinson; Dekota John Villa Eberhart, of Hawkeye; Kaitlin Joy Wille, of Williamsburg; Amanda Nicole Becker, of Greeley; James Allen Matus, of Rescue, California; Roger Larry Schmidt, of Garner; Sean Peter Etringer, of Cedar Falls; Allan J. Halverson, of Hawkeye; Joseph Wesley Teague, of Algona; Joseph Michael Levendusky, of Oelwein; Jessie Echevarria Canales, of Postville; and Steven Earl Taylor, of Norwalk.

OTHER — Bradley Christopher Williams, of West Union (no valid drivers license); Nathan William Mracek, of Altoona (reckless driving); Amanda Lynn Koopman, of Mitchellville (fraudulent use of registration); Brian Thomas Arnott, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin (dark window or windshield); Kristen Mae Halstead, of Iowa City (operating non-registered vehicle); Suzan Catherine Corter, of Fayette (operating non-registered vehicle); Erik James Nelson, of Bettendorf (operating non-registered vehicle); Lee Wilmer Franck, of Aurora (depositing or throwing litter on highway); Julias J Robinson, of Crete, Illinois, (failure to comply with safety regulations); Jason John Woodring, of Fredericksburg (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Bill Arlin Vorhes, of Marble Rock (operation without registration card or plate); Matthew Alexander Jennerjohn, of Strawberry Point (operating non-registered vehicle); Macoy Christopher Bausch, of Elgin (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Jordan Michael Deaton, of Waterloo (no valid drivers license); Carley Sue Miller, of Maynard (failure to maintain control); Nicholas Patrick Olney, of Solon (dark window or windshield); Christy Lynn Bartels, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Braden Michael Whittle, of West Union (no valid drivers license and operation without registration card or plate); Agustin Obispo Porras Chuy, of Postville (operation without registration card or plate); Steven Allen Schneider, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Allison Marie Garlow, of Elgin (failure to maintain control); Biron Soy, of West Union (no valid drivers license); and Benjamin Eli Frieden, of Elgin (failure to obey traffic control device).

