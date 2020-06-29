Fayette County Extension is hosting at home summer camps that come with "make and take" craft kits for grades K-4. Kits will be free to participants in kindergarten through fourth grade by registering for the following summer camps using the links on the following Facebook post,
https://bit.ly/3eKSyEf, or calling the Extension Office, 563-425-3331. See inside for more info.
Up In Space registration is due July 1 at https://forms.gle/QrPD343X9maVTMcT6.
The World Around Us registration is due July 8 at https://forms.gle/su9SFq6iE3cym6U59.
Smart Art registration is due July 15 at https://forms.gle/zhQJ5v1foYSCAERA7.
The Great Outdoors registration is due July 29 at https://forms.gle/bpWuPC1QPdpF6cY98.
Supply pickup dates and times are event-specific and can be found on the links. Pickups for each event will be available at West Central School in Maynard, Wings Park Elementary in Oelwein, Cub Park in Sumner, Clermont City Park, West Union Bethel Presbyterian Church and Fayette County Extension Office, 218 S. Main St., in Fayette.