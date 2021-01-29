WEST UNION — It looks like a night of country is in store for Fayette County Fair attendees in the grandstand on Saturday, July 24.
The Fair Board announced this week that the headliner will be Gary Allan, with the opening by Sara Evans and the Cory Farley Band. The performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Fair Board member and Entertainment Chairperson Shawn Alber said the Fair Board “took another big leap this year” when it came to booking big name entertainment.”
“We are really excited about this line up,” he said. “I think it’s great that we finally got a woman artist to perform in our grandstand. We’re expecting a really large crowd.”
Alber pointed out, however, there was no way to predict the COVID-19 situation by the time the Fair rolls around.
Tickets will be, Grandstand, $30; Track, $50; and VIP tickets will be $100.
“I would encourage people to get their tickets early, especially the VIP tickets,” he said. “They’re expected to go fast. This includes a prime rib meal, four drink tickets, seating close to the stage with nearby restroom facilities. It’s going to be the only place in the grandstand where mixed drinks will be available.”
Allan’s last album, “Set You Free” topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. It also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm Runs Out of Rain.”
The California native released his first album, “Used Heart for Sale,” in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums.
Allan has five No. 1 hits at country radio.
He has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine.
Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans’ five No. 1 singles include “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”
He has been awarded the Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations.
In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, “Born to Fly” from her landmark double-platinum album of the same name.
Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums “Real Fine Place” and “Restless” as well as the gold-certified projects “Stronger” and “No Place That Far.”
Born in Decorah, Cory Farley, was raised on a large beef farm. His first taste of country music was through the speakers of an old radio that hung from a post in the middle of his grandfather’s barn, where the cattle were only permitted to listen to country music while being milked.
“I was about 7 years old, and I remember that was around the first time I heard the voices of Willie Nelson, George Strait, and Toby Keith. Grandpa retired from milking some years ago but he still has that old radio hanging on the post in the barn. To tell you the truth, I think it still works too.”
His attraction to the art of music blossomed beyond his grandfather’s dairy farm. With an organic desire, the born entertainer began observing and mimicking his favorite artists.
“I have always loved country music and have always wanted to perform. When I was younger, I used to jump on my parent’s bed with my Dad’s guitar pretending I was Garth Brooks. I still do the same thing to this day; I just use my own bed!”
Farley graduated high school in 2004. He then ventured to Phoenix, Ariz., to continue his education. Shortly after his move, Cory’s passion for music evolved to being far more than a hobby. He began singing with a few local bands in the Valley before ultimately being dubbed as the lead singer in a band of his own known as Redneck Revolution. The band performed in an array of honkytonks, nightclubs, and bars all around the valley where Cory enhanced his stage presence and earned his reputation for putting on a rowdy show.
“I love singing, but anybody can get up and sing a song and sound like the jukebox,” he said. “I was always into doing whatever it takes to make sure I knew that the crowd would go home that night with a great experience.”
After graduating from college and performing around the valley for years, in 2010 Cory set out to pursue a full-time music career in Nashville. He now has his own band and has since opened up for artists such as Marty Stuart, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, James Otto, Joe Nichols and many more.
Fairgoers may be familiar with Farley as he performed at last year’s Fair.